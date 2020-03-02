The Age Of Canada’s Huge Oil Sands Projects May Be Over

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 47.92 +1.17 +2.50%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 51.90 +2.23 +4.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.774 +0.018 +1.03%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 47.35 +2.14 +4.73%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 50.16 -1.73 -3.33%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 44.90 -1.70 -3.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 39.76 -2.29 -5.45%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.774 +0.018 +1.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 50.55 +1.55 +3.16%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 52.47 +1.47 +2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 44.22 +2.18 +5.19%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 52.45 +1.13 +2.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 52.56 +1.69 +3.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 51.95 +2.00 +4.00%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 50.16 -1.73 -3.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 29.36 -2.33 -7.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 45.61 -2.33 -4.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 45.16 -2.33 -4.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 40.51 -2.33 -5.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 34.76 -2.33 -6.28%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 34.76 -2.33 -6.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 39.01 -2.33 -5.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 43.76 -2.33 -5.06%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 35.26 -2.33 -6.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 43.00 +2.00 +4.88%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 36.75 +2.00 +5.76%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 50.37 -1.50 -2.89%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 40.70 +1.99 +5.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 44.65 +1.99 +4.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 44.65 +1.99 +4.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 43.00 +2.00 +4.88%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 35.00 -2.25 -6.04%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 52.49 -2.33 -4.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 9 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 12 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 5 hours Gold.
  • 2 hours Syria conflict
  • 44 mins Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 1 hour What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 6 hours Chinese Supply Chain Considerations
  • 12 hours On Venezuela
  • 6 hours OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 5 hours Oil and gas producers fire back at Democratic presidential candidates.
  • 14 hours Norway horrified as new rates make EV charging prices higher than petrol
  • 1 day "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 18 hours WTI are we seeing the perfect storm
  • 23 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex

Breaking News:

Sinopec Sends London Staff On Home Office On Coronavirus Scare

Coronavirus Causes Crude And Natural Gas Price Crash

Coronavirus Causes Crude And Natural Gas Price Crash

Fear of the coronavirus has…

3 Rare Metals Every Investor Must Watch At This Critical Time

3 Rare Metals Every Investor Must Watch At This Critical Time

The world’s most valuable and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The Age Of Canada’s Huge Oil Sands Projects May Be Over

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 02, 2020, 3:30 PM CST Canada flag

After Teck Resources canceled its oil sands project, even approved oil sands projects could be difficult for Canada’s companies to bring online in the short term until more pipeline capacity becomes available and the federal regulatory process becomes clearer, analysts tell The Canadian Press.

Last month, Teck Resources said it had withdrawn its application for a regulatory review of the Frontier oil sands project.

The federal government of Canada was set to decide by the end of February whether to approve Teck Resources’ Frontier Project—a truck-and-shovel oil sands mine located between Fort McMurray and Fort Chipewyan in northeast Alberta.

But Teck Resources didn’t wait for the federal government’s official response and dropped the project estimated to be worth US$15.6 billion (C$20.6 billion).

According to Phil Skolnick, an oil sands analyst at Eight Capital, Teck Resources’ decision shows that companies with already approved projects and plans for expansion of existing facilities have an advantage over new projects, especially new projects for open mining of bitumen.

The low oil prices make the economics of oil sands mining projects more difficult to work, Skolnick told The Canadian Press.

“I think the era of multibillion-dollar oilsands projects is definitely over,” Benjamin Israel, a fossil fuels analyst for the environmental Pembina Institute, told The Canadian Press.

Related: Russia’s Oil Production Rises Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

“Under any scenario that has us addressing climate change, business-as-usual cannot continue and, simply, won’t be profitable in the long run as the market shifts toward lower-carbon products,” Simon Dyer, executive director at the Pembina Institute, said last week, commenting on Teck Resources’ decision to ditch the project.

Canada’s oil sands production could grow in the future, Eight Capital’s Skolnick told The Canadian Press, but the growth will depend on additional pipeline takeaway capacity, which has been the key hurdle to Canada’s oil industry growth in recent years.

Upstream capital investment in Canada’s oil sands is expected to grow this year from 2019 for the first increase in capital expenditures in five years, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) said earlier this year, attributing its rosier expectations for 2020 to “a more competitive economic environment” due to some recent policies that the Alberta government has undertaken.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

World’s Top LNG Importer Has More Bad News For Markets

Next Post

Sinopec Sends London Staff On Home Office On Coronavirus Scare

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency
950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com