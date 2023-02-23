Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
All Charts
Ovako Continues To Make Strides In Sustainable Steel Production

By Ag Metal Miner - Feb 23, 2023, 1:30 PM CST

Via AG Metal Miner

Steel news sources report that Italy’s Capitiano Tailored Automation (AIC) has partnered with Pomini Long Rolling Mills. Together, the companies signed an agreement with Swedish specialty steels group Ovako to modernize the company’s Hällefors bar mill.

In a February 9 statement, AIC explained the details of the contract. First and foremost, it stipulates that AIC install new electrical and automation equipment. However, they are also to provide main and auxiliary drive panels for the mill and coil handling area. The Italian company also added that the Hällefors bar mill would receive new motors in the process. Currently, commissioning is due to take place in July 2023.

Green Initiatives Keep Ovako in the Steel News Spotlight

Hällefors is located in south central Sweden, roughly 100 miles west of Stockholm. The facility boasts an annual rolling capacity of 250,000 metric tons of bars and bar in coil. Among the primary uses for its products are bearings, power trains, and diesel injection systems, as well as mining tools and hydraulics. Indeed, most of the facility’s direct customers are in the energy, mining, or automotive sectors.

Ovako has dominated steel news of late thanks to the company’s many investments in green production technology. In fact, the organization recently published a report positioning it at the forefront of sustainable steel production. According to estimates, the carbon footprint from Ovako’s steel products is 80% lower than the global average. Carbon emissions, on the other hand, are 95% lower. In 2020, the company also became the first in the world to heat steel using hydrogen. In total, Ovako has three steel making sites in Sweden plus one in Finland.

The company also has nine rolling operations across Sweden, Finland, Italy, France, and the Netherlands. These facilities allow Ovako to roll up to 1.95 million metric tons of bar products, including bright bar and seamless tubes.

AIC and Pomini Hope to Improve Already Stellar Reputations

AIC has its headquarters in Italy’s Brescia province, where it mainly focuses on developing automated systems for the metallurgical sector, steel news sources say. The company is certified by Siemens as a Solution Partner and has earned recognition from Interek, Rockwell, and many other industry leaders.

Pomini Long Rolling Mills is based near Milan and has been working in the longs industry for over 100 years. Pomini offers a wide variety of technical solutions for longs rolling and has installed more than 500 digitally controlled systems across 70 countries. No doubt, this partnership will prove fruitful for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Christopher Rivituso

