Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.58 -0.44 -0.67%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.23 -0.40 -0.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.595 -0.073 -2.74%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 66.27 +1.58 +2.44%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 67.39 +1.79 +2.73%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.152 +0.014 +0.67%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.19 +2.16 +3.27%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 64.48 +1.65 +2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.595 -0.073 -2.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 66.79 +1.45 +2.22%
Graph up Murban 2 days 67.36 +1.52 +2.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 66.14 +2.12 +3.31%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 69.55 +1.95 +2.88%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 68.60 +2.06 +3.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 68.19 +2.16 +3.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.19 +2.16 +3.27%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.85 +2.23 +3.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.39 +1.79 +2.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.96 +1.56 +2.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 54.92 +1.63 +3.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 65.02 +1.58 +2.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 66.42 +1.58 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 63.87 +1.63 +2.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 61.97 +1.58 +2.62%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 61.97 +1.58 +2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 63.22 +1.23 +1.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 68.62 +1.58 +2.36%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 62.42 +1.38 +2.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.51 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 59.56 -0.41 -0.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 63.51 -0.41 -0.64%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 63.51 -0.41 -0.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +1.50 +2.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.41 +1.58 +2.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 2 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 3 hours ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 4 hours Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 38 mins Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures
  • 23 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 1 hour America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 2 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 2 days IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN

Breaking News:

China’s Steel Industry Has Been Hit Hard By Its ‘War On Pollution’

The Single Biggest Threat To The Electric Vehicle Revolution

The Single Biggest Threat To The Electric Vehicle Revolution

A growing semiconductor shortage could…

Extra Saudi Cut Sends OPEC Oil Production Plunging By 650,000 Bpd

Extra Saudi Cut Sends OPEC Oil Production Plunging By 650,000 Bpd

OPEC’s crude oil production fell…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

By Irina Slav - Mar 12, 2021, 11:30 AM CST

As a growing number of Wall Street banks and virtually all major asset managers declare their shift away from fossil fuel investments, the Texas Senate is striking back with a bill proposing that the state’s investment funds exit all companies “boycotting” oil and gas.

The Texas Tribune reports that the bill, proposed by five Republican Senators, covers state entities such as the $46-billion Texas Permanent School Fund, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, and the Texas Municipal Retirement System of Texas. Both of these have some $31 billion under management.

If passed, all these entities and more will be obliged to exit companies that “refuse to deal with, terminating business activities with, or otherwise taking any action that is intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on, or limit commercial relations with a company” because this company is involved in oil exploration and production.

The bill also makes a provision that no business or individual could sue the state entities for divesting from companies that refuse to invest in the fossil fuel industry.

Already six of the largest U.S. lenders have made official commitments to work towards accomplishing the goals set in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. These commitments essentially come down to the banks saying they would aim to become net-zero in terms of the projects they finance over a certain period of time.

This means huge divestments from oil and gas may be on the way, which has naturally raised oil and gas hackles. The banks are hazy on the details generally. There is talk about curbing exposure to oil and gas and boosting exposure to clean energy projects, but some feel that this is not enough, and Wall Street should pledge a full exit from oil and gas.

According to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, the bill, which also includes a stipulation for forced divestment, should pass easily.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Next Post

California County Sued Over A Potential 43,000 New Oil Wells

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

How High Can Oil Prices Go?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com