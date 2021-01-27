Texas Regulator Slams BP For Flaring

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.65 +0.04 +0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 55.57 -0.34 -0.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 2.715 +0.059 +2.22%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 53.41 -0.16 -0.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.87 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph up Urals 36 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.71 -0.07 -0.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.71 -0.07 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.06 +0.34 +0.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.58 -0.03 -0.06%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.715 +0.059 +2.22%
Graph up Marine 2 days 55.30 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph down Murban 2 days 55.55 -0.08 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 51.68 +0.38 +0.74%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 57.19 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 55.24 +0.58 +1.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 55.06 +0.34 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.06 +0.34 +0.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.02 +0.39 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.87 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 40.11 +0.13 +0.33%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 39.06 -0.16 -0.41%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 51.61 -0.16 -0.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 53.01 -0.16 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 47.61 -0.16 -0.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 46.36 -0.16 -0.34%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 46.36 -0.16 -0.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 48.11 -0.16 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 49.71 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 46.36 -0.16 -0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.71 -0.07 -0.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 55.81 +0.49 +0.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 46.56 -0.16 -0.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 50.51 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 50.51 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.70 -0.16 -0.27%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Texas Regulator Slams BP For Flaring

By Irina Slav - Jan 27, 2021, 9:00 AM CST

The Texas Railroad Commission has gotten a chance to strike back at BP, which last year urged it to reduce flaring in the state. BP appears to be the company with the most flaring requests to be considered by the regulator, and one commissioner has called the practice “a waste of our precious resources”.

“I am amenable to allowing fair time for flaring to occur in certain circumstances, but limits must be set,” the newest member of the Commission, Republican Jim Wright, said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

This appears to be exactly what BP urged the regulator to do last year, along with peer Shell.

“We believe there is a real opportunity for the state to set the bar for others to follow,” the two Big Oil majors wrote in a letter to the watchdog. “We encourage the Railroad Commission of Texas to support an ambition of zero routine flaring in Texas.”

The two were not the only critics of the Railroad Commission on flaring, so last November, the regulator tightened the rules: it now requires more detailed information from applicants, including a justification for their request to flare. The amended rules also reduce the period during which companies are allowed to flare.

Related: Why Gazprom Cut Gas Supply To Europe Amid Rising Prices

The regulator requires oil and gas companies to apply for a flaring exception permit after the first ten days of a new well’s start. For the first ten days, they are allowed to flare. Right now, BP is seeking a flaring exception for 121 wells, which is an unusually high number. If it receives the Commission’s approval, the cumulative exceptions would be in effect until April next year.

“This two-year flaring exception is a real world test of its promises to tackle carbon emissions,” an oil and gas analyst with transparency advocacy Documented, told Bloomberg. “If BP isn’t serious about reducing routine flaring then the Railroad Commission needs to deny this request,” kelly Mitchell added.

BP sees no problem with its request, according to Bloomberg, which quoted the company as saying it was “committed to zero routine flaring and will continue to work with the commission on this critical issue.’’

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

