Texas, Oklahoma Overtake Alberta As Oil Investment Hotspots

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 53.62 +0.71 +1.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 56.35 +0.29 +0.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.667 -0.060 -2.20%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 53.96 -0.55 -1.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.81 +0.40 +0.72%
Graph up Urals 23 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 55.01 -0.47 -0.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 55.01 -0.47 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.79 -0.16 -0.29%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.91 -0.34 -0.65%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.667 -0.060 -2.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 56.28 +0.62 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 56.52 +0.68 +1.22%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 52.41 -0.40 -0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 57.77 -0.50 -0.86%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 55.74 -0.45 -0.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 55.79 -0.16 -0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.79 -0.16 -0.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 57.15 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.81 +0.40 +0.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 39.41 +1.59 +4.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 41.51 +0.65 +1.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 51.91 -0.30 -0.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 53.31 -0.30 -0.56%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 48.11 +0.05 +0.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 46.26 +0.25 +0.54%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 46.26 +0.25 +0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 48.16 -0.15 -0.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 50.01 +0.70 +1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 46.66 +0.65 +1.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 55.01 -0.47 -0.85%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.25 -0.50 -1.01%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 43.00 -0.50 -1.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 57.23 +1.08 +1.92%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 46.86 -0.30 -0.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 50.81 -0.30 -0.59%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 50.81 -0.30 -0.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.25 -0.50 -1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.25 -0.25 -0.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.80 -0.30 -0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 3 hours Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 9 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 19 hours Do Republicans like Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney and now McConnell think voting for Impeachment can save the party ? Without Trump base what is the Republican constituency ? It's over.
  • 3 hours A Message from President Donald J. Trump - 5 minutes from The White House directly
  • 4 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 18 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 20 hours Trump Supporters Just Handed a Huge Propaganda Victory to China
  • 5 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day Tonight Twitter took down Trump's personal account permanently. Trump responded on the POTUS account.
  • 23 hours One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 3 hours Fast Car Charge Costs More Than Gas (?)
  • 10 hours Supreme Court of BC dismisses Dr Michael Mann’s defamation lawsuit vs. Canadian climate skeptic Dr Tim Ball.
  • 1 day Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market

Breaking News:

Total, Apache Make Yet Another Oil Discovery Offshore Suriname

OPEC+ Compliance With Production Cuts Slips To 75%

OPEC+ Compliance With Production Cuts Slips To 75%

OPEC+ group’s compliance with the…

Can Anything Stop The Current Bull Run In Oil?

Can Anything Stop The Current Bull Run In Oil?

Oil prices continued to gain…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Texas, Oklahoma Overtake Alberta As Oil Investment Hotspots

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 14, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

Texas and Oklahoma in the United States are more attractive for oil investors than Alberta, the Fraser Institute, a Canadian think-tank, has reported based on a survey of oil industry executives.

The reasons for the unfavorable comparison are the same that the industry has been complaining about even before the pandemic started and include an uncertain regulatory environment and a pipeline capacity shortage.

"Canada's onerous and uncertain regulatory environment, along with our lack of pipeline capacity has created a significant competitiveness gap between Canadian and American jurisdictions," said Fraser Institute Associate Director of the Centre for Natural Resource Studies Elmira Aliakbari.

The gap has been widening, too. When oil prices recovered after the last crisis in 2014-2016, U.S. producers benefited a lot more because for the most part, they were free of the export offtake capacity shortage that their Canadian counterparts had to deal with. As a result, even some Canadian drilling companies upped and moved south, where there was more business.

The pandemic did not make matters better, to say the least, so Alberta's provincial government came to the rescue, offering the industry a reduction of the general business tax rate from 10 percent to eight percent effective July 1, 2020, instead of January 1, 2022, when the tax cut was originally scheduled to go into effect. The government also said it will invest some $7.3 billion in infrastructure projects that will create jobs.

"Global oil and gas prices are estimated to return to a WTI benchmark of $60 per barrel within 12 to 18 months," the Alberta government said in its recovery plan in June last year.

"In that environment, Alberta's oil and gas sector is set to thrive, as long as we can build new pipelines to get our product to market. This is why we invested $1.5 billion to ensure Keystone XL broke ground this spring - creating 7,400 high-paying jobs in Canada this year alone."

The future of Keystone XL, however, remains highly uncertain under the new Democratic administration in Washington.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nigerian Oil Major Focuses On Condensates To Offset OPEC Cuts

Next Post

U.S. Puts Chinese Oil Giant CNOOC On Blacklist

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq
Coal Consumption Set to Jump In 2021

Coal Consumption Set to Jump In 2021


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

 Alt text

Why No One Can Solve Texas’ Flaring Crisis

 Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com