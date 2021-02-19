X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 59.24 -1.28 -2.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 62.79 -1.14 -1.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 3.069 -0.013 -0.42%
Graph down Mars US 30 mins 60.97 -0.62 -1.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 63.43 +0.95 +1.52%
Graph up Urals 59 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.82 +0.34 +0.54%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 59.40 +0.60 +1.02%
Chart Natural Gas 30 mins 3.069 -0.013 -0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 63.38 +0.56 +0.89%
Graph up Murban 2 days 63.53 +0.25 +0.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.83 +0.59 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 63.94 -0.97 -1.49%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 63.65 +0.58 +0.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.82 +0.34 +0.54%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.82 +0.34 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.89 +0.45 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.43 +0.95 +1.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.93 -0.82 -1.65%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 48.78 -0.63 -1.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 59.53 -0.63 -1.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 60.93 -0.63 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 58.03 -0.63 -1.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 55.03 -0.63 -1.13%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 55.03 -0.63 -1.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 57.28 -0.63 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 59.03 -0.63 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 55.18 -0.63 -1.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 50.50 -0.50 -0.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 64.04 +1.08 +1.72%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 54.47 -0.62 -1.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 58.42 -0.62 -1.05%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 58.42 -0.62 -1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 50.75 +1.00 +2.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 66.91 +0.47 +0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 14 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 3 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 18 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 23 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 2 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 5 hours Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 22 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 1 day An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Breaking News:

Texas May Lack Authority To Enforce Ban On Natural Gas Exports

Robust Asian Demand Prompts Middle East Producers To Roll Over Oil Prices

Robust Asian Demand Prompts Middle East Producers To Roll Over Oil Prices

Middle Eastern national oil companies…

Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough

Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough

BP and Chevron, this Tuesday,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Texas May Lack Authority To Enforce Ban On Natural Gas Exports

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 19, 2021, 3:30 PM CST

The Texas Railroad Commission may not have the authority to enforce the Texas Governor’s mandate to ban natural gas exports out of the state as it would interfere with corporate contracts of exporters, one of the three elected Commissioners told Reuters in an interview.

Earlier this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott banned the exports of natural gas until normal power supply in the state is restored. The export ban is in effect until Sunday, February 21, with Abbott noting, “That will also increase the power that’s going to be produced and sent to homes here in Texas.”

The Texas Railroad Commission issued on Wednesday a notice to operators, saying that “Operators should take notice that under this mandate, all “sourced natural gas” be made available for sale to local power generation opportunities before leaving the state of Texas, effective through February 21, 2021.”  

However, one of the Commissioners, Jim Wright, told Reuters that the Commission might lack the authority to prevent companies from exporting natural gas because they have contracts to honor.

Natural gas producers in Texas “are certainly focused on selling everything they can into Texas, but they’re obligated under contract,” Wright told Reuters.

“I’m not sure we have authority to mess with that, nor do I really want to,” Wright added.

Texas exports a lot of its natural gas output to other states and to Mexico via pipelines, while Freeport and Corpus Christi ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) out of Texas.

Pipeline operators, including Enterprise Product Partners, that have extra supply of natural gas are selling those supplies in Texas whenever possible, said Wright, who had spoken to operators. 

According to data and analytics firm Enverus, less natural gas is being exported out of Texas this week, but this was mostly because output had fallen with producers shutting-in wells due to power outages and frozen equipment.

“You can’t just stop a pipe at the border and turn it around,” Bernadette Johnson, vice president at Enverus, told Reuters. “The systems are not designed with these crazy orders in mind.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Some Of Texas' Biggest Refineries Could Take Weeks To Restart

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL
Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move

Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com