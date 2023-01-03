Tesla’s Rough Start To The Year Just Got Worse As Lithium Supplier Changes Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.91 -3.35 -4.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.03 -3.88 -4.52%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.73 -2.87 -3.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.012 -0.463 -10.35%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.358 -0.120 -4.85%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 13 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 4 days 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.358 -0.120 -4.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 78.45 +1.11 +1.44%
Graph up Murban 5 days 81.55 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 78.52 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 400 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 82.89 +0.68 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 5 days 81.68 +0.71 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 13 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 54.61 +1.91 +3.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 59.01 +1.86 +3.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 82.41 +1.86 +2.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 80.66 +1.86 +2.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 77.81 +1.86 +2.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 74.51 +1.86 +2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 74.51 +1.86 +2.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.81 +1.86 +2.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 84.76 +1.86 +2.24%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 74.11 +1.86 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 8 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 8 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 12 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 8 days 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 8 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 8 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 11 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 16 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 16 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 18 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 16 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 16 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

UK Government May Cut Energy Support For Business In Half To Save Taxpayer Money

Putin: Russia Is Now One Of China’s Leading Oil & Gas Suppliers

Putin: Russia Is Now One Of China’s Leading Oil & Gas Suppliers

Russian President Vladimir Putin has…

Warmer Weather Sends Natural Gas Prices Plunging

Warmer Weather Sends Natural Gas Prices Plunging

U.S. and European natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla’s Rough Start To The Year Just Got Worse As Lithium Supplier Changes Deal

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 03, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell sharply on Tuesday, to $106.06 by the afternoon hours, as the EV maker’s fourth-quarter delivery figures released on Tuesday disappointed—but a new gut punch was also delivered on Tuesday when one of Tesla’s lithium suppliers changed the terms of the deal.

Piedmont Lithium has contracted to supply Tesla with 125,000 tons of lithium concentrate this year from North American Lithium. But unlike previous deals where the price of lithium is fixed, the new deal for Tesla’s lithium will float based on market prices at the time of each shipment, according to a Tuesday press release from Piedmont.

The contract will begin in the second half of this year, and runs through the end of 2025. The contract will also have an option to renew the contract for three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The electric vehicle and critical battery materials landscape has changed significantly since 2020 and this agreement reflects the importance of – and growing demand for – a North American lithium supply chain. This agreement helps to ensure that these critical resources from Quebec remain in North America and support the mission of the Inflation Reduction Act to bolster the U.S. supply chain, the clean energy economy, and global decarbonization,” Piedmont Lithium President and CEO Keith Phillips said.

North American Lithium is set to restart production in the first half of this year, with first commercial shipments slated for Q3 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lithium is a critical component of Tesla’s lithium-ion batteries. 

Tesla’s Model Y is single-handedly responsible for more than 10% of global EV lithium consumption as of Q3 2022, according to Adamas Intelligence data.

Tesla delivered 1.31 EVs in 2022—a 40% increase over 2021. Fourth quarter deliveries fell shy of analyst expectations at 405,278. Analysts had anticipated 427,000 deliveries for the quarter.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Gasoline Prices Spike On Refinery Shutdowns

Next Post

UK Government May Cut Energy Support For Business In Half To Save Taxpayer Money

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com