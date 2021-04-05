Tesla Stuns With Record Q1 Delivery Numbers

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 58.78 -2.67 -4.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.27 -2.59 -3.99%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.513 -0.126 -4.77%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.777 -0.055 -2.98%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.969 -0.053 -2.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 61.70 +2.29 +3.85%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.969 -0.053 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 61.48 -1.93 -3.04%
Graph down Murban 5 days 62.10 -1.64 -2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 58.50 -1.37 -2.29%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 64.98 +1.87 +2.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 61.19 -1.60 -2.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Girassol 5 days 62.09 -1.26 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 51.50 +2.58 +5.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.60 +2.74 +5.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 60.45 +2.29 +3.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 61.85 +2.29 +3.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 59.20 +2.19 +3.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 57.65 +2.29 +4.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 57.65 +2.29 +4.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 58.70 +2.29 +4.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 63.55 +3.64 +6.08%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 57.95 +2.29 +4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 51.50 +2.25 +4.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 63.07 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 55.40 +2.29 +4.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 51.75 +2.25 +4.55%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 67.79 +2.29 +3.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 2 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 7 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 3 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 4 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 4 days CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 4 days The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 4 days Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown
  • 15 hours Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates

Breaking News:

Copper Prices Jump After Leading Producer Chile Closes Its Borders

U.S. LNG Exports To Asia Hit Record Highs

U.S. LNG Exports To Asia Hit Record Highs

Since the fall of 2020,…

Making The ‘Obvious’ Trade In A Recovering Energy Market

Making The ‘Obvious’ Trade In A Recovering Energy Market

Biden’s $2 trillion proposal to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Stuns With Record Q1 Delivery Numbers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 05, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Tesla is rallying again on the stock market after reporting record-breaking deliveries for the first quarter, helped by China.

Tesla delivered 184,800 vehicles and produced 180,338 electric cars between January and March, the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker said on Friday.

On Monday, the first trading day since the press release was issued, Tesla’s stock opened by rising 8 percent to over $700 on the NASDAQ.

“We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity. The new Model S and Model X have also been exceptionally well received, with the new equipment installed and tested in Q1 and we are in the early stages of ramping production,” Tesla said in its brief statement about the Q1 deliveries.

The Q1 deliveries of 184,800 vehicles were above the Q4 deliveries of 180,570 cars and beat analyst expectations.

The analyst consensus was guiding for around 173,800 vehicle deliveries in the first quarter of 2021, Business Insider reported before Tesla’s announcement.

Tesla beat analyst forecasts for deliveries in the first quarter despite the global shortage of semiconductors that has plagued the auto industry for months.

The EV maker warned earlier this year that the microchip shortage could have a temporary impact on its production in Q1.

“We’re working extremely hard to manage through the global semiconductor shortage as well as port capacity, which may have a temporary impact,” Tesla’s chief financial officer Zach Kirkhorn said on the Q4 earnings call at the end of January.

According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, the record deliveries in the first quarter of 2021 are a “paradigm changer” for Tesla and for investments in EV makers.

“While the EV sector and Tesla shares have been under significant pressure so far this year, we believe the tide is turning on the Street and the ‘eye popping’ delivery numbers coming out of China cannot be ignored,” Ives said in a note on Sunday, as carried by CNBC.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com  

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Suez Canal Traffic Jam Clears

Next Post

Lawsuits Pour In After Texas Freeze Pushes Bills Sky-High

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years
U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com