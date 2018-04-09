Tesla Stock Falls After Vehicle Recall

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.34 +0.92 +1.45%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.63 +0.98 +1.43%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.697 +0.004 +0.15%
Mars US 9 hours 63.07 +1.36 +2.20%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.82 -0.36 -0.55%
Urals 1 day 65.82 +0.70 +1.07%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.66 -0.73 -1.32%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.697 +0.004 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 12 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 12 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 13 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 13 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 13 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 13 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.82 -0.36 -0.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 46.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 37.92 +1.36 +3.72%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 64.92 +1.36 +2.14%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 63.67 +1.36 +2.18%
Sweet Crude 1 day 56.42 +1.36 +2.47%
Peace Sour 1 day 54.92 +1.36 +2.54%
Peace Sour 1 day 54.92 +1.36 +2.54%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 56.92 +1.36 +2.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 61.17 +1.36 +2.27%
Central Alberta 1 day 56.67 +1.36 +2.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Giddings 1 day 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.03 +0.19 +0.28%
West Texas Sour 1 day 57.37 +1.36 +2.43%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.32 +1.36 +2.27%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.32 +1.36 +2.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 59.87 +1.36 +2.32%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.82 -1.48 -2.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 11 hours Is Exxon Taking Advantage of Tiny Guyana's Huge Oil Wealth?
  • 3 hours Threat from Rouhani: Iran Tells Trump He Would Regret dropping Nuclear Deal
  • 11 hours Venezuela Says Trump Ban on Petro Backfires
  • 13 hours George Soros Prepares to Trade Cryptocurrencies
  • 14 hours Solar Storm Could Strike Earth This Week
  • 7 hours Tesla to Recall Almost 9,000 Vehicles in China
  • 8 hours Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress on April 11
  • 3 days Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 13 hours Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 1 day India's Jet Airways Agrees To Buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX Jets Worth $8.8bn
  • 1 day President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 3 days China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 3 days sure be nice if trump would just shut his mouth
  • 3 days California leads nation in solar jobs, but industry has lost some of its glow
  • 1 day Nikola Motors Slams Tesla, Refunds Reservations.
  • 14 hours What's Behind The Oil Price Collapse?

Breaking News:

Tesla Stock Falls After Vehicle Recall

Is The U.S. Government Doing Enough To Protect Power Grids?

Is The U.S. Government Doing Enough To Protect Power Grids?

A recent industry report has…

Higher Oil Prices Boost Saudi Credit Rating

Higher Oil Prices Boost Saudi Credit Rating

Saudi Arabia is expected to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Stock Falls After Vehicle Recall

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 09, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT Tesla assembly line

Tesla’s stock fell on Monday after a new recall by China’s quality watchdog was issued on Monday for Tesla vehicles in China. Today’s recall announcement is in addition to the 123,000 vehicles that Tesla is already recalling, according to Reuters.

Tesla last month announced that it was voluntarily recalling more than 120,000 Model S vehicles after a power steering component was shown to exhibit excessive corrosion in the power steering bolts. At the time, Tesla attempted to placate the market by insisting that the corrosion would not prohibit drivers from steering the car, only that it would require “increased force” to turn the wheel.

According to China’s quality watchdog, Tesla would recall almost 9,000 additional vehicles. The model of the vehicle affected was not disclosed at the time of writing.

Tesla has experienced a rocky month or two, with Moody downgrading the EV major, on top of fatal crash reports, missed Model 3 production targets, and the escalating China/US tensions over the disparate trade between the two nations—the latter issue sparking grave concern that Tesla would be the biggest loser in the trade rift.

China—where the vehicles are being recalled—is Tesla’s second largest market but has no production presence there. As a result, the tariffs aimed at US automakers would likely hit it hard.

Tesla’s stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell after the announcement today, and closed the day 3.22% lower (-$9.64) at $289.66. Still, Tesla’s stock has proved time and time again that its shareholders are exceedingly loyal.

The March recall for the EV maker, announced on March 29, saw Tesla’s stock fall almost 4 percent in after hours trading that day, before falling further on the next trading day. But by April 4, Tesla stock had rebounded.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraqi Court To Hear Oil Export Argument With Kurds In May

Next Post

UK Could Agree On $1-Trillion Support Package For Oil Industry

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

 Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com