Tesla Slammed In Consumer Reliability Report

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 41.74 -0.27 -0.64%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.19 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.620 +0.028 +1.08%
Graph down Mars US 6 hours 42.09 -0.08 -0.19%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.05 +0.29 +0.68%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.84 +0.40 +0.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.84 +0.40 +0.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 43.85 -0.54 -1.22%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.51 +0.45 +1.15%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.620 +0.028 +1.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 44.12 +0.37 +0.85%
Graph up Murban 1 day 44.56 +0.44 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 41.60 -0.64 -1.52%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 46.66 -0.25 -0.53%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 43.34 -0.42 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 43.85 -0.54 -1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 43.85 -0.54 -1.22%
Chart Girassol 1 day 45.32 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.05 +0.29 +0.68%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 29.47 -0.23 -0.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 32.41 +0.58 +1.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 41.01 +0.58 +1.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 42.41 +0.58 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 37.11 +0.58 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 35.01 +0.58 +1.68%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 35.01 +0.58 +1.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 37.01 +0.58 +1.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 37.61 +0.58 +1.57%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 35.01 +0.58 +1.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.84 +0.40 +0.94%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 32.50 +0.50 +1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.46 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 35.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 39.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 39.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.00 +0.25 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.48 +0.39 +0.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 10 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours can Trump pardon himself?
  • 2 hours Trucking Demand; Refrigerated Vaccine Distribution
  • 1 day One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 12 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 2 days .
  • 16 hours Is it true that Kamala Harris is a leftist or even a cryptocommunist?
  • 1 day San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban
  • 1 day Trump tells confidants if he loses he will run again in 2024. File before end of year . . . BRILLIANT !
  • 2 days In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 1 day Covid19 detected early
  • 2 days Trump Bans Americans From Investing In Chinese PLA-Linked Firms With Executive Order
  • 1 day Biden's laptop

Breaking News:

UAE Clarifies Stance On OPEC Membership

Three Catalysts That Will Control Oil Prices In 2021

Three Catalysts That Will Control Oil Prices In 2021

Oil market volatility has increased…

China Is Rapidly Expanding Its Oil Resources In Africa

China Is Rapidly Expanding Its Oil Resources In Africa

As China’s demand for energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Slammed In Consumer Reliability Report

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 19, 2020, 5:30 PM CST

Despite the rise in electric vehicle (EV) sales and the growing number of their devoted fans, electric carmakers continue to experience growing pains, and their cars didn’t score very well in the latest reliability survey of Consumer Reports.  

The massive survey showed that CR members, who shared their experience with 329,000 vehicles, found problems with Tesla Model Y, Audi E-Tron, and the Kia Niro EV.   

Consumer Reports thus dropped the Audi E-Tron and the Kia Niro from recommended cars, while Model Y did not earn CR’s recommendation despite performing “very well” in CR’s tests.

Audi and Kia acknowledged to CR they were aware of the issues raised by consumers and have started to address them, while Tesla did not respond to a request to comment on the consumer findings.

According to CR’s latest data, EVs could contain more issues for consumers because their platforms are usually new, as are most advanced technologies in those cars.

“There are plenty of new cars that have reliability problems because they’re using a new transmission, infotainment system, or other unproven components. In most cases, it takes a little time to get everything straightened out, as anyone who has ever bought the first version of a car knows,” Jake Fisher, senior director of CR’s Auto Test Center, said.

Related: Oil Majors Aren’t Worried About A Biden Presidency

Still, not all EVs were found problematic. According to the survey, the Bolt EV is one of Chevrolet’s most reliable models. Chevy Bolt, however, doesn’t have as many features as Tesla Model S and Model X, which have had more ongoing problems, CR said.

In the ranking of automakers making the most reliable cars, ranked on predicted reliability based on CR member surveys, Tesla ranks second to last on the 25th spot, down two places from the previous survey. Mazda, Toyota, and Lexus make the most reliable cars, according to the CR surveys.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Renewable Giant Suffers Despite Green Energy Push

Next Post

Goldman Sets $2,300 Price Target For Gold In 2021

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com