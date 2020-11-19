UK Renewable Giant Suffers Despite Green Energy Push

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 29 mins 41.74 -0.08 -0.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.13 -0.21 -0.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 25 mins 2.592 -0.120 -4.42%
Graph up Mars US 25 mins 42.17 +0.39 +0.93%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.05 +0.29 +0.68%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.84 +0.40 +0.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.84 +0.40 +0.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.39 +1.53 +3.57%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.51 +0.45 +1.15%
Chart Natural Gas 25 mins 2.592 -0.120 -4.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.75 -0.11 -0.25%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.12 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.24 +1.16 +2.82%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.91 +0.70 +1.51%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.76 +1.46 +3.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.39 +1.53 +3.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.39 +1.53 +3.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.38 +1.23 +2.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.05 +0.29 +0.68%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 29.70 +0.44 +1.50%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 32.41 +0.58 +1.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 41.01 +0.58 +1.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 42.41 +0.58 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 37.11 +0.58 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 35.01 +0.58 +1.68%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 35.01 +0.58 +1.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 37.01 +0.58 +1.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 37.61 +0.58 +1.57%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 35.01 +0.58 +1.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.84 +0.40 +0.94%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 32.50 +0.50 +1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.46 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 35.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 39.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 39.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.00 +0.25 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.48 +0.39 +0.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 18 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 32 mins can Trump pardon himself?
  • 23 hours One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 6 hours Trucking Demand; Refrigerated Vaccine Distribution
  • 4 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 1 day .
  • 2 days In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 8 hours Is it true that Kamala Harris is a leftist or even a cryptocommunist?
  • 19 hours Trump tells confidants if he loses he will run again in 2024. File before end of year . . . BRILLIANT !
  • 1 day San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban
  • 21 hours Covid19 detected early
  • 2 days Trump Bans Americans From Investing In Chinese PLA-Linked Firms With Executive Order
  • 2 days The Big Picture
  • 1 day Biden's laptop

Breaking News:

UK Renewable Giant Suffers Despite Green Energy Push

EIA Sees Flat U.S. Crude Oil Production Through 2021

EIA Sees Flat U.S. Crude Oil Production Through 2021

U.S. crude oil production is…

Oil Prices Fail To Rally Despite A Flurry Of Bullish News

Oil Prices Fail To Rally Despite A Flurry Of Bullish News

Despite a flurry of bullish…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Renewable Giant Suffers Despite Green Energy Push

By City A.M - Nov 19, 2020, 4:30 PM CST

Energy giant SSE today said that profit before tax had fallen a quarter in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The FTSE 100 company said that the pandemic had cost it £115m over the last six months, with full-year costs between £150m and £250m forecast.

Adjusted profit before tax fell 26 percent to £193.9m over the period, SSE said, while earnings per share fell 34 percent to 11.9p.

At the beginning of the year, the firm sold its household energy business to challenger brand Ovo in order to focus instead on the production of green energy.

Today it announced plans to treble its renewable power capacity by 2030, with plans to add 1 gigawatt of power a year every year from 2025 onwards.

SSE is already in the process of investing £7.5bn in low-carbon projects, including massive new wind farms off Scotland and in the North Sea.

It has also delivered £1.4bn of a £2bn disposal plan by selling a number of assets in recent months.

Commenting on the results, Donald Brown, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: “The £115 million profit hit from Covid-19 aside, SSE has made significant progress in re-shaping its business – the sale of SSE Energy Services, as well as the more recent disposals of stakes in Ferrybridge and Skelton Grange, underline its direction of travel. 

“A ‘green recovery’ from the economic impact of Covid-19 and a focus on transitioning the UK economy towards net-zero should play to SSE’s strengths and position it well for the future.”

The results come the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new 10 point plan to bring about a “green industrial revolution” in the UK. 

The plan comes with a year to go before the UK hosts the United Nations’ COP26 climate change conference, which will be held in Glasgow.

Earlier this week it was announced that SSE would be one of four principal sponsors of the conference.

In his final set of results before stepping down, chair Richard Gillingwater said: “Challenges lie ahead – not least in navigating another wave of the pandemic, the potential operational impact of the weather in the second half and the lingering uncertainties around Brexit.


“But these are far outweighed by the wealth of significant opportunities we have to create value in the transition to net zero emissions.”

Shares in the firm were flat after the first hour of trading.

By CityAM 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The EV Boom Is Sending Battery Metals Into The Stratosphere

Next Post

Goldman Sets $2,300 Price Target For Gold In 2021

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com