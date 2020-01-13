Tesla Shoots Past $500-Mark

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.07 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.23 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.183 +0.001 +0.05%
Mars US 4 hours 58.78 -1.21 -2.02%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.04 -0.22 -0.33%
Urals 23 hours 60.00 -0.65 -1.07%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.77 -0.54 -0.85%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.77 -0.54 -0.85%
Bonny Light 23 hours 64.73 -1.61 -2.43%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.33 -0.37 -0.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.183 +0.001 +0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 23 hours 66.05 -0.27 -0.41%
Murban 23 hours 67.52 -0.37 -0.54%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 53.18 -4.26 -7.42%
Basra Light 23 hours 70.56 -1.07 -1.49%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 65.12 -1.48 -2.22%
Bonny Light 23 hours 64.73 -1.61 -2.43%
Bonny Light 23 hours 64.73 -1.61 -2.43%
Girassol 23 hours 65.85 -1.28 -1.91%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.04 -0.22 -0.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 36.63 -0.40 -1.08%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 36.14 -0.52 -1.42%
Canadian Condensate 146 days 53.04 -0.52 -0.97%
Premium Synthetic 136 days 59.44 -0.52 -0.87%
Sweet Crude 5 days 50.29 -0.52 -1.02%
Peace Sour 5 days 46.44 -0.52 -1.11%
Peace Sour 5 days 46.44 -0.52 -1.11%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 50.79 -0.52 -1.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 56.29 -0.52 -0.92%
Central Alberta 5 days 46.29 -0.52 -1.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.77 -0.54 -0.85%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
Giddings 23 hours 48.25 -1.00 -2.03%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.42 -3.31 -4.68%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 52.03 -0.96 -1.81%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 55.98 -0.96 -1.69%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 55.98 -0.96 -1.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.25 -0.50 -1.01%
Buena Vista 5 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes What's the Endgame Here?
  • 7 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 10 minutes Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 51 mins Tales From The Smoke Shack and beyond.
  • 5 mins Swedes Think Climate Policy Worst Waste of Taxpayers' Money in 2019
  • 3 hours 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 12 hours Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 3 hours IRAQ / USA
  • 5 hours Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam
  • 1 day Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 2 days What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?
  • 6 hours Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 hours 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 1 day How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?

Breaking News:

Venezuela’s PDVSA Uses Foreign Partners To Sell Its Crude

LNG Spot Prices Could Explode If Iran Crisis Escalates

LNG Spot Prices Could Explode If Iran Crisis Escalates

Despite the small chance of…

What One Oil Company Did Differently To Surge 27% In A Day

What One Oil Company Did Differently To Surge 27% In A Day

Apache saw its stock surge…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Shoots Past $500-Mark

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 13, 2020, 3:30 PM CST Musk

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock shot up over 8% to over $500 on Monday, reaching $516.83 (+$38.67) by 2:30pm EST as bullish sentiment for the electric car manufacturer takes on a whole new level of bullishness.

The market cap for Tesla is now over $93 billion--close to that $100 billion threshold that would net Elon Musk a cool $346 million.  By comparison, this is larger than Ford and GM’s market cap combined.

Ford’s market cap is just under $37 billion, and GM’s is just under $50 billion.

Tesla’s stock would need to reach $554.80 for it to hit that $100 billion market cap level.

Musk’s executive pay package is thought to be the most generous on the planet, although he gets no salary or bonuses.

The surge comes hours after Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch increased his target for Tesla’s stock price to $612 per share on the grounds that the car company has now achieved “critical scale” that will allow Tesla to sustain positive free cash flow.

"We believe the company's risk tolerance, ability to implement learnings from past errors, and larger ambition than peers are beginning to pose an existential threat to transportation companies that are unable or unwilling to innovate at a faster pace," Rusch said in a Monday note to clients.

Tesla’s stock has risen from $334.40 since this time last year.

Also on Monday, Tesla said it’s full self-driving feature would be complete “soon” in what was another missed deadline for Elon Musk, who promised that the feature would be available at the end of 2019. Traders are, however, unconcerned with yet another of Musk’s missed deadlines, given the fact that prices have surged since the end of the year.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Mnuchin: US Works With China To Cut Off All Iranian Oil Imports

Next Post

UK’s Second Largest City Takes Radical Measure To Curb Pollution

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

 Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

From Boom To Bust: Permian Shale Towns Face Exodus

 Alt text

Why Are Global EV Sales Slowing?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com