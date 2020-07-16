Tesla Sees New Registrations In California Crash In Q2

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 49 mins 40.75 -0.45 -1.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 43.37 -0.42 -0.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 47 mins 1.723 -0.055 -3.09%
Graph down Mars US 28 mins 41.85 -0.25 -0.59%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.12 +1.10 +2.56%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 42.60 +0.40 +0.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.00 +0.90 +2.14%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.00 +0.90 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.09 +0.94 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 47 mins 1.723 -0.055 -3.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.12 +1.33 +3.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.29 +1.32 +3.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.16 +0.44 +1.03%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.41 +0.81 +1.74%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.46 +0.48 +1.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.73 +0.23 +0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.12 +1.10 +2.56%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 hours 29.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 34.40 +1.26 +3.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 40.40 +1.11 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 41.80 +1.11 +2.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 37.90 +1.06 +2.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 37.15 +0.86 +2.37%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.15 +0.86 +2.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 38.90 +1.61 +4.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 40.15 +1.66 +4.31%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.15 +0.86 +2.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.00 +0.90 +2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 37.25 -0.50 -1.32%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 31.00 -0.50 -1.59%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.88 +0.61 +1.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 34.70 -0.45 -1.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 38.65 -0.45 -1.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 38.65 -0.45 -1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 37.25 -0.50 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.50 +1.00 +3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.84 +0.91 +2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes In a Nutshell...
  • 5 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 7 minutes Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 28 mins COVID is real now
  • 6 mins The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 18 hours The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)
  • 2 hours Biden, Gates, Musk and Other V.I.P. Twitter Users Hacked In Bitcoin Scam
  • 2 days Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 1 day Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 19 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 20 hours The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 1 day Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 2 days Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 4 hours Is Biden the poster child for White Privilege ? DNC needs to replace him now before it's too late.
  • 2 days There Has Been No Trump Manufacturing Boom Even Before Covid

Breaking News:

Shell CEO: Don’t Expect V-Shaped Oil Demand Recovery

Can India Really Shut Down Oil Supply To China?

Can India Really Shut Down Oil Supply To China?

As tensions continue to escalate…

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech

LPPFusion, a small company specialized…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Sees New Registrations In California Crash In Q2

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 16, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

Amid a slump in car sales of any kind during the lockdown, Tesla’s registrations in California plunged by 48 percent year on year to 9,774 vehicles in the second quarter of 2020, according to data from marketing research firm Cross-Sell quoted by Reuters.

Tesla’s Fremont Gigafactory was closed for six weeks in April and May, when most states in the United States, including California, were under stay-at-home orders, and sales of both conventional and electric vehicles (EVs) plunged.  

Tesla and Elon Musk entered into a dispute with the health authorities in Alameda County over the re-opening of the Fremont factory, which the EV maker re-opened in May in violation of a shutdown order issued by the health authorities of Alameda County. Due to the dispute, Musk threatened to move Tesla’s headquarters out of California into more business-friendly states such as Texas or Nevada.

For California registrations, which differ from vehicle deliveries, Tesla’s Model 3 registrations plunged by 63.6 percent to 5,951 vehicles in the second quarter, Cross-Sell data seen by Reuters showed.

Tesla’s registrations in the 23 U.S. states where Cross-Sell collected data showed a 49-percent slump to 18,702 vehicles.

Earlier this month, Tesla reported its second-quarter vehicle and production delivery numbers, which showed 82,000 vehicles produced and 90,650 vehicles delivered, easily beating analyst expectations for deliveries.

“While our main factory in Fremont was shut down for much of the quarter, we have successfully ramped production back to prior levels,” Tesla said.

In a sign that mobility in the United States is recovering after the lockdowns, Musk said two weeks ago that the usage of Superchargers in North America had returned to the pre-coronavirus levels, while Europe is about a week behind in Supercharger usage. China and Asia-Pacific in general are doing great in Supercharger usage, Musk said on Twitter in early July.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Indonesia Aims To Boost Domestic Oil Production To 1 Million Barrels Per Day

Next Post

Shell CEO: Don’t Expect V-Shaped Oil Demand Recovery

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year


Most Commented

Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com