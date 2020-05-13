Tesla Reopens Factory In Violation Of Shutdown Order

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.56 +0.27 +1.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 29.19 -0.79 -2.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.643 +0.027 +1.67%
Graph down Mars US 51 mins 28.29 -0.29 -1.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.83 +0.12 +0.53%
Graph up Urals 6 days 30.10 +2.40 +8.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 30.26 +1.74 +6.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 30.26 +1.74 +6.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 25.67 +0.44 +1.74%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 21.95 +0.90 +4.28%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.643 +0.027 +1.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 27.16 -0.01 -0.04%
Graph up Murban 2 days 27.55 +0.21 +0.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 18.63 +0.12 +0.65%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 30.51 +2.25 +7.96%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 25.27 +0.04 +0.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 25.67 +0.44 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 25.67 +0.44 +1.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 26.63 +0.20 +0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.83 +0.12 +0.53%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 17.03 +0.66 +4.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 22.83 +1.25 +5.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 25.33 +1.25 +5.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 26.73 +1.25 +4.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 26.33 +1.25 +4.98%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 21.33 +1.25 +6.23%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 21.33 +1.25 +6.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 21.83 +1.25 +6.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 26.33 +1.25 +4.98%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 21.33 +1.25 +6.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 30.26 +1.74 +6.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 20.50 -0.75 -3.53%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 14.25 -0.75 -5.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 24.87 +2.49 +11.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 18.69 +0.75 +4.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 20.50 -0.75 -3.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 16.00 +1.50 +10.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 29.36 +1.64 +5.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 6 minutes Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp Jack-Up Rig
  • 11 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 13 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 54 mins Why a book you might not have heard of is more important than ever right now
  • 4 hours Pelosi demands Democratic oversight of CV19 Relief Funds . . Nancy please convene a Congressional Investigation as to how VP Biden's Son Hunter was awarded $130 Million Federal bailout loan for 2009 TALF Program.
  • 1 hour the face of Oil's mortal enemy in Canada
  • 47 mins Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 5 hours Michael Moore Has Become a Hero to Climate Deniers
  • 2 hours Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 19 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 18 mins Trump preaches bravery while behaving like a coward
  • 3 hours Saudi Aramco profit falls 25% but dividend in line with planned payout for year
  • 4 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 8 hours Is Uncle Sam Busy Mobilizing His Military Machine For a Martial Law on US Soil? 
  • 1 day Oil Capex Proportions

Breaking News:

Asian LNG Prices Spike 20% As Demand Returns

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

The ill-timed oil price war…

The Major Problem With Shutting Down Oil Wells

The Major Problem With Shutting Down Oil Wells

As oil prices continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Reopens Factory In Violation Of Shutdown Order

By Irina Slav - May 13, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California, reopened this week in violation of a shutdown order issued by the health authorities of Alameda County, but it didn’t stop Elon Musk from considering a move to another more business-friendly state like Texas.

The California county authorities confirmed that the Tesla plant had been reopened, adding that they had notified the company it could only maintain minimum operations until the county reviewed and approved its safety plan.

As for arrests, which Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk acknowledged as a possibility and said he should be the only one to get arrested, none were made.

“I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me,” Musk tweeted yesterday. The Tesla CEO also said, in response to a question about whether the state of California had approved the reopening of the factory, that “Yes, California approved, but an unelected county official illegally overrode. Also, all other auto companies in US are approved to resume. Only Tesla has been singled out. This is super messed up!”

Musk’s fight with the Alameda County health authorities escalated earlier this week, when he threatened to pull the company out of California and relocate production to Nevada or Texas. As usual, he took to Twitter to launch his attack.

“Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!” Musk tweeted on Saturday, just as Tesla said in a blog post that it would reopen the Fremont factory in accordance with strict rules for safety.

“Frankly, this is the final straw,” Musk continued on Twitter. “Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependent on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.”

It was no idle threat, either. Tesla filed a suit against Alameda County this week, Business Insider reported, citing the suit as alleging the county order ignored an earlier order issued by Governor Newsom, which allowed business in 16 industries, including transportation, to resume operation.

Musk’s advances toward Texas did not go unnoticed. A Hidalgo County judge sent a letter to Elon Musk, wooing him to move Tesla’s California plant to his county, valleycentral.com reported.

“I have recently read of your displeasure with authorities in California and your desire to relocate to Texas ‘immediately’ … You, of course, are well familiar with South Texas given the presence of the SpeceX launch site at nearby Boca Chica Beach. What you may not be familiar with is the Rio Grande Valley’s and Hidalgo County’s existing relationship with automobile manufacturing and the value it may bring to Tesla Motors,” the letter read in part, adding that there is no longer a shelter at home mandate.  

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound

Next Post

OPEC’s No.2 Cuts Oil Exports To Asia In Surprise Move

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts
Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

 Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

 U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

 Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com