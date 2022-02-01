Tesla Recalls Full Self-Driving Vehicles Not Stopping At Stop Signs

Tesla will recall 53,822 of its vehicles that contain its Full Self-Driving (Beta) software because of a defect that may not allow the car to come to a complete stop at some intersections.

According to a safety recall report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) dated last week, certain Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles contain Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Beta) feature that has a software functionality referred to as “rolling stop.” This “rolling stop” allows the vehicle to travel through all-way-stop intersections at up to 5.6 mph before coming to a complete stop, if certain conditions are first met.

This, however, poses a safety risk, NHTSA says, explaining that “entering an all-way-stop intersection without coming to a complete stop may increase the risk of collision. Tesla is not aware of any collisions, injuries, or fatalities related to this condition.”

On January 10 and on January 19, 2022, Tesla met with NHTSA to discuss the functionality, including operating parameters, and on January 20, 2022, the company agreed to recall vehicles in order to disable the functionality, the safety administration said.

“As of January 27, 2022, Tesla is not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries or fatalities related to this condition,” NHTSA says.

In its Q4 and 2021 update last week, Tesla said that it had increased the number of FSD Beta vehicles from a couple of thousand in Q3 to nearly 60,000 vehicles in the U.S. today.”

“Full Self-Driving (FSD) software remains one of our primary areas of focus. Over time, our software-related profit should accelerate our overall profitability. More importantly, FSD is a key component to improve automobile safety as well as further accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy through higher utilization of our vehicles,” Tesla said.

For 2021, Tesla reported record profits and free cash flow, but warned that growth rates and volumes going forward would depend on the stability of the supply chain, among other things.

“Our own factories have been running below capacity for several quarters as supply chain became the main limiting factor, which is likely to continue through 2022,” Tesla said last week.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

