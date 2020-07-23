Tesla Beats Estimates To Post Fourth Straight Quarterly Profit

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.02 -0.88 -2.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.29 -1.00 -2.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.781 +0.100 +5.95%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 42.70 +0.13 +0.31%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 44.24 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Urals 2 days 43.95 +1.50 +3.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.28 +0.22 +0.51%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.28 +0.22 +0.51%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.63 -1.07 -2.39%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.43 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.781 +0.100 +5.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.16 +0.24 +0.55%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.55 +0.28 +0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 43.33 -0.89 -2.01%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.57 +0.14 +0.30%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 43.21 -1.23 -2.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.63 -1.07 -2.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.63 -1.07 -2.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.41 -1.21 -2.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.24 -0.05 -0.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 30.79 +0.16 +0.52%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 35.30 -0.02 -0.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 40.90 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 42.30 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 37.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 38.90 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.75 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 37.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.28 +0.22 +0.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 38.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 32.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.84 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 35.85 -0.06 -0.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 39.80 -0.06 -0.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.80 -0.06 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 38.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.64 -0.06 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 1 hour The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 2 hours Is Biden neutered when it comes to effectively dealing with China ? Has Joe and Hunter's backroom deals with Chinese Communist Party owned bank that enriched them at taxpayer expense disqualified Joe ?
  • 15 hours NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 3 hours Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban
  • 2 days Apology Accepted!
  • 1 day COVID is real now
  • 2 days Trump vs. Trump vs. Trump vs. Trump
  • 8 hours Study Claims Coronavirus Like a Bad Flu Season
  • 2 days Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 2 days Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 2 days Judge family attacked
  • 2 days The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)

Breaking News:

Banks Shun Loans To U.S. Shale Drillers

Cheap Natural Gas To Remain Fuel Of Choice For Decades To Come

Cheap Natural Gas To Remain Fuel Of Choice For Decades To Come

Researchers think that cheap natural…

Is This The World’s Riskiest Oil Frontier?

Is This The World’s Riskiest Oil Frontier?

Somalia’s government has announced that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Beats Estimates To Post Fourth Straight Quarterly Profit

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 23, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Despite factory shutdowns due to the pandemic, Tesla posted on Wednesday a surprise net profit for the second quarter, beating analyst expectations and reporting its fourth consecutive quarter of net profits.  

Despite the closure of Tesla’s main factory in Fremont for almost half the quarter, the EV maker posted its fourth sequential GAAP profit of US$104 million in Q2.  

Four profitable quarters in a row make Tesla now eligible to be considered for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index.

Following the results release late on Wednesday, Tesla’s shares were up by 5 percent on the NASDAQ in pre-market trading on Thursday.  
Earlier this month, Tesla reported its second-quarter vehicle and production delivery numbers, which showed 82,000 vehicles produced and 90,650 vehicles delivered, easily beating analyst expectations for deliveries.

“While our main factory in Fremont was shut down for much of the quarter, we have successfully ramped production back to prior levels,” Tesla said.

Commenting on the Q2 performance and what lies ahead for the rest of the year, the EV maker said on Wednesday:

“Production output of our existing facilities continues to improve to meet demand, and we are adding more capacity. Later this year, we will be building three factories on three continents simultaneously.”

Construction is ongoing at Gigafactory Berlin in Germany, one of Tesla’s biggest European markets, where it continues to build capacity for Model Y and remains on track to start deliveries of Model Y from Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Shanghai in 2021.

In addition, Tesla has also selected the site for its next U.S. Gigafactory, with preparations underway. On the earnings call after the Q2 results release, Elon Musk said that Tesla had picked Austin, Texas, for the new Gigafactory in the United States.

“We’re going to make it a factory that is going to be stunning it’s right on the Colorado River. So we’re actually going to have to have a boardwalk over you, hiking, biking trail. It’s going to basically be an ecological paradise,” Musk said about the Austin site, as cited by CNBC.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Turkey Moves To Reduce Reliance On Russian Gas

Next Post

Beaten Down LNG Giant Tellurian Gets Much-Needed Lifeline

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year
Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea

Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com