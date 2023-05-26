Tesla And Ford Close EV Charging Deal

Ford Motor Company has reached an agreement with Tesla Motors that will provide Ford’s EV customers access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the United States and Canada.

The deal will double the number of fast chargers available to Ford EV customers starting in the spring of 2024, the automaker said.

Ford’s EV customers will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in the U.S. and Canada, Ford’s president and chief executive Jim Farley said.

A Tesla-developed adapter will provide Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and E-Transit vehicles fitted with the Combined Charging System (CCS) port access to Tesla’s V3 Superchargers. Starting in 2025, Ford will equip future EVs with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port, eliminating the need for an adapter for direct access to Tesla Superchargers, Ford said.

“To accelerate the transition to sustainable energy, we look forward to more EVs adopting the North American Charging Standard & using the Supercharger network,” Tesla said.

Insufficient EV charging points have been one of the biggest roadblocks to EV adoption in the U.S. and other countries.

Earlier this year, the Biden Administration announced actions to significantly expand the U.S. electric vehicle charger network to support its EV sales goals and back the Made-in-America manufacturing of components for charging stations.

Under the new actions, Tesla will open – for the first time – part of its U.S. Supercharger and Destination Charger network to non-Tesla EVs, making at least 7,500 chargers available for all EVs by the end of 2024.

This set of actions is expected to help the Administration’s EV sales goals by building a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along America’s highways and in communities and have EVs make up at least 50% of new car sales by 2030.

Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $7.5 billion will be invested in EV charging, $10 billion in clean transportation, and more than $7 billion in EV battery components, critical minerals, and materials, the White House has said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

