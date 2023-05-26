Tesla And Ford Close EV Charging Deal

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.40 +0.57 +0.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.69 +0.43 +0.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.95 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 27 mins 2.217 -0.090 -3.90%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.695 +0.022 +0.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.31 -2.03 -2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.94 -0.55 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 70.63 -2.21 -3.03%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.695 +0.022 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.18 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.68 -1.80 -2.35%
Graph down Basra Light 542 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 75.98 -2.09 -2.68%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.31 -2.03 -2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.31 -2.03 -2.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.35 -2.00 -2.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.94 -0.55 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.25 -2.63 -4.39%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 50.58 -2.51 -4.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 73.98 -2.51 -3.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 72.23 -2.51 -3.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 69.38 -2.51 -3.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 66.08 -2.51 -3.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 66.08 -2.51 -3.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 67.38 -2.51 -3.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 76.33 -2.51 -3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 65.68 -2.51 -3.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.50 -2.50 -3.52%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.25 -2.50 -3.86%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 77.82 +0.95 +1.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 64.36 -2.51 -3.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.31 -2.51 -3.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.31 -2.51 -3.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.50 -2.50 -3.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 -1.25 -1.98%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Glencore Shareholders Get Mad After Getting Paid

Traders Grow Even More Bearish On Oil

Traders Grow Even More Bearish On Oil

Despite expectations of a tightening…

Why Green Energy Stocks Are Facing Headwinds

Why Green Energy Stocks Are Facing Headwinds

EV makers and clean energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla And Ford Close EV Charging Deal

By Charles Kennedy - May 26, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Ford Motor Company has reached an agreement with Tesla Motors that will provide Ford’s EV customers access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the United States and Canada.

The deal will double the number of fast chargers available to Ford EV customers starting in the spring of 2024, the automaker said. 

Ford’s EV customers will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in the U.S. and Canada, Ford’s president and chief executive Jim Farley said.

A Tesla-developed adapter will provide Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and E-Transit vehicles fitted with the Combined Charging System (CCS) port access to Tesla’s V3 Superchargers. Starting in 2025, Ford will equip future EVs with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port, eliminating the need for an adapter for direct access to Tesla Superchargers, Ford said.   

“To accelerate the transition to sustainable energy, we look forward to more EVs adopting the North American Charging Standard & using the Supercharger network,” Tesla said.

Insufficient EV charging points have been one of the biggest roadblocks to EV adoption in the U.S. and other countries.

Earlier this year, the Biden Administration announced actions to significantly expand the U.S. electric vehicle charger network to support its EV sales goals and back the Made-in-America manufacturing of components for charging stations.  

Under the new actions, Tesla will open – for the first time – part of its U.S. Supercharger and Destination Charger network to non-Tesla EVs, making at least 7,500 chargers available for all EVs by the end of 2024.   

This set of actions is expected to help the Administration’s EV sales goals by building a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along America’s highways and in communities and have EVs make up at least 50% of new car sales by 2030.

Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $7.5 billion will be invested in EV charging, $10 billion in clean transportation, and more than $7 billion in EV battery components, critical minerals, and materials, the White House has said.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Market Data Suggest Russia Isn’t Cutting Oil Production As Promised

Next Post

Glencore Shareholders Get Mad After Getting Paid

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

Short Term Uncertainty Won’t Kill Brazil’s Oil Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com