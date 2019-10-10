OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.66 +1.07 +2.03%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.26 +0.94 +1.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.207 -0.027 -1.21%
Mars US 21 hours 53.04 -0.04 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.65 +0.12 +0.21%
Urals 2 days 53.25 -1.45 -2.65%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.54 +2.75 +4.93%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.92 +1.16 +1.97%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.06 +0.40 +0.79%
Marine 2 days 57.55 -0.44 -0.76%
Murban 2 days 59.61 -0.32 -0.53%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.45 +1.15 +2.29%
Basra Light 2 days 63.55 +0.88 +1.40%
Saharan Blend 2 days 59.51 +1.27 +2.18%
Girassol 2 days 60.98 +1.18 +1.97%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.35 +1.07 +3.03%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 37.34 +1.21 +3.35%
Canadian Condensate 51 days 46.59 -0.04 -0.09%
Premium Synthetic 41 days 52.99 -0.04 -0.08%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 50.19 +1.96 +4.06%
Peace Sour 22 hours 47.84 +1.21 +2.59%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 49.84 +0.96 +1.96%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 53.99 +1.36 +2.58%
Central Alberta 22 hours 48.34 +0.71 +1.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
ANS West Coast 28 days 60.37 -0.25 -0.41%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.54 -0.04 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.49 -0.04 -0.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.02 -0.04 -0.06%
Breaking News:

Tesla Alerts Owners To Fully Charge Ahead Of Massive California Power Shutoff

Iran Makes Huge Natural Gas Discovery - Could Power Tehran For 16 Years

Iran Makes Huge Natural Gas Discovery - Could Power Tehran For 16 Years

Iran’s state oil company has…

The $850 Quadrillion Space Weapon Obama Refused To Build

The $850 Quadrillion Space Weapon Obama Refused To Build

It doesn’t matter what side…

Tesla Alerts Owners To Fully Charge Ahead Of Massive California Power Shutoff

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 10, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Tesla

Tesla has been sending in-car messages to the owners of its electric vehicles in California’s areas affected by a planned mass power shutoff, recommending drivers to charge their EVs to 100 percent, Electrek reports, citing the in-car messages drivers have received.

Owners of Teslas, which are very popular in the Bay Area, do not typically charge their vehicles to 100 percent every day to improve the battery pack longevity.

“We recommend charging your Tesla to 100% today to ensure your drive remains uninterrupted,” the EV maker says in the in-car messages it has been sending in California, after the largest utility in northern California announced earlier this week that it would be implementing a planned mass shutoff in many areas to prevent the risk of wildfires.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has started a planned power shutoff on an unprecedented scale in Northern California to reduce the risk of wildfires amid dry and windy weather, the San Francisco-based utility said on Wednesday.  

The deadliest fire in California’s history, the Camp Fire in November 2018, was caused by PG&E’s transmission lines, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) determined in May this year.

PG&E, which filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of this year burdened by the devastating 2018 wildfires in California, began on Wednesday morning the first phase of its three-phase Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in large parts of its service areas in northern and central California.

The first phase, which began at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, impacts around 530,000 customers, the second phase affects power supply to another 234,000 customers from around 12 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, and a third phase is also being considered for the southernmost portions of PG&E’s service area.  

Also on Wednesday, Elon Musk tweeted that “All Tesla Supercharger stations in regions affected by California power outages will have Tesla Powerpacks within next few weeks. Just waiting on permits.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

