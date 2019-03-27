Tellurian Teases $30B Driftwood LNG Decision

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.23 -0.18 -0.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.12 -0.12 -0.18%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.728 +0.009 +0.33%
Mars US 5 hours 64.76 -0.88 -1.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.03 +0.84 +1.27%
Urals 23 hours 65.70 +0.36 +0.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.07 +1.61 +2.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.07 +1.61 +2.50%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.24 -0.29 -0.42%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.56 +0.84 +1.41%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.728 +0.009 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 67.38 +0.35 +0.52%
Murban 23 hours 68.65 +0.36 +0.53%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 59.80 -0.08 -0.13%
Basra Light 23 hours 69.55 -0.15 -0.22%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 67.08 +0.03 +0.04%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.24 -0.29 -0.42%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.24 -0.29 -0.42%
Girassol 23 hours 68.05 +0.29 +0.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.03 +0.84 +1.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 48.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 49.59 +1.17 +2.42%
Canadian Condensate 33 days 56.69 +1.12 +2.02%
Premium Synthetic 6 hours 60.59 +1.12 +1.88%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 53.69 +0.12 +0.22%
Peace Sour 6 hours 51.94 +1.12 +2.20%
Peace Sour 6 hours 51.94 +1.12 +2.20%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 54.94 +1.12 +2.08%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 57.99 +1.07 +1.88%
Central Alberta 6 hours 53.24 +1.12 +2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.07 +1.61 +2.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Giddings 23 hours 49.50 -0.50 -1.00%
ANS West Coast 7 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 53.36 -0.53 -0.98%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 57.31 -0.53 -0.92%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 57.31 -0.53 -0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 +1.25 +2.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.34 +1.12 +1.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The Mining Industry Has Had It Easy For Far Too Long
  • 7 minutes 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 12 minutes Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 15 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 19 mins Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 9 hours Facebook Is Banning White Nationalism And White Separatism
  • 23 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 14 hours It's Not Possible: China's Top Business Woman Accuses Private Sector Of Bribery
  • 2 hours Contaminated Oil
  • 14 hours Dutch Populists Shock the EU with Election Victory
  • 9 hours China - EU: Xi Says Cooperation Is Mainstream In Their Ties
  • 1 day Mexico Demands Spain and the Vatican Apologize to Indigenous People for the Spanish Conquest
  • 2 hours Public Companies that attended OPEC "THREAT DINNER" at CERRAWEEK must disclose any risks in their SEC Financial filings.
  • 1 day Venezuela Says Russian Troops Land to Service Military Equipment
  • 1 day England Running Out of Water?
  • 1 day Multi-well Pad Drilling Cost Question
  • 5 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year

Breaking News:

Tellurian Teases $30B Driftwood LNG Decision

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

The U.S. and Canadian oil…

U.S. Squabbles Over New Iran Sanction Waivers

U.S. Squabbles Over New Iran Sanction Waivers

U.S. sanctions on Iran have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is an award-winning investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker and expert on Southeastern Europe whose work appears on behalf of Divergente Research.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tellurian Teases $30B Driftwood LNG Decision

By Damir Kaletovic - Mar 27, 2019, 11:00 PM CDT LNG freeport

In the crowded U.S. LNG space, Tellurian Inc says it will likely make a final investment decision on its $30-billion Louisiana Driftwood export project during the first half of this year, alluding to a handful of customers for its planned first phase.

If the FID comes through as planned, the first LNG could come out of this project by 2023, with full completion by 2026, Reuters cited Tellurian CEO Meg Gentle as saying on the sidelines of the BloombergNEF summit in New York.  

The announcement follows Tellurian’s reported losses of nearly $126 million for 2018, on $10.8 million in revenue; nonetheless, that’s better than 2017 losses, which were nearly double.

Tellurian’s Driftwood project, which would produce 27.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG when completed, is unique in that while is one of at least 12 such projects in the pipeline in the United States, it is going for something fully integrated. In other words, it’s planning to both build and own the export terminal, as well as produce its own gas, host its own pipelines, and sell its own LNG globally.

More than anything, Tellurian is eyeing the Chinese market.

Gentle alluded to “positive” signs of forward movement between the United States and China over the past couple of months, and noted that China will be the largest LNG export market for the U.S.

“They’re still growing at roughly 30 percent a year,” Gentle told Bloomberg in a video interview.

“We are now developing stranded gas that doesn’t have a market and is stuck behind pipe in the U.S. And China is a huge market, so a conclusion to the trade deal will help that gas flow,” the Tellurian CEO added.

“Gas is going to go to China even if it ends up being on a short-term basis. So, it’s only a matter of whether there’s investment or long-term contracting […]. Otherwise, we’ll just leave it to the short-term market to sort it out.”

In the meantime, there are rumors that Driftwood has been courting Qatar and Saudi Arabia. While Gentle did not confirm those rumors explicitly, she did hint at Middle East partners as well as Asian.

“We are looking for partners, and actually I would say we are to the stage now that we are concluding documents with our partners.”

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

More Top Read From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Imperial Oil Resumes Crude-by-Rail Shipments Amid Bottleneck

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is an award-winning investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker and expert on Southeastern Europe whose work appears on behalf of Divergente Research.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Alt text

Should We Rethink Nuclear Power?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com