Tellurian Plans to Make a Final Investment Decision on Two LNG Trains in 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.24 -0.50 -0.64%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.37 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.30 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.937 +0.021 +1.10%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.578 -0.008 -0.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.25 +1.46 +1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.25 +1.46 +1.79%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.32 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.65 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 122 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.578 -0.008 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.56 +1.65 +2.04%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.58 +1.34 +1.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.61 -1.29 -1.59%
Graph down Basra Light 826 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.17 -1.11 -1.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.32 -0.88 -1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.32 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.08 -1.23 -1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.65 +0.64 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 279 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 62.34 -1.23 -1.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 80.89 -1.23 -1.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 79.14 -1.23 -1.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 75.49 -1.23 -1.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 71.74 -1.23 -1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 71.74 -1.23 -1.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 72.99 -1.23 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 80.34 -1.23 -1.51%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 71.74 -1.23 -1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.25 +1.46 +1.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.92 -0.47 -0.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.50 +1.75 +2.34%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.56 +2.72 +3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 2 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 8 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 4 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Tellurian Plans to Make a Final Investment Decision on Two LNG Trains in 2024

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis have reportedly damaged…

Offshore Oil Discoveries Thrive

Offshore Oil Discoveries Thrive

But despite the industry as…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tellurian Plans to Make a Final Investment Decision on Two LNG Trains in 2024

By Irina Slav - Mar 05, 2024, 2:32 AM CST

Tellurian eyes the final investment decision for the first two trains of its Driftwood LNG plant before the end of this year.

The news comes soon after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted the company a three-year extension of the construction permit for the long-delayed Driftwood project.

Construction work is already underway at Driftwood, Tellurian said in a corporate presentation this week, adding that it expects to make the final investment decision on the third train of the facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between six and nine months following the FIDs for the first two trains.

The Driftwood project will have a capacity of 27.6 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually and will not be subject to the recent pause in LNG export capacity approvals enacted by the Biden administration. There is a potential to expand this to 60 million tons annually.

The Driftwood project has a price tag of some $25 billion, of which Tellurian has already spent around $1 billion, with construction at around 30% of completion, according to the corporate presentation.

Driftwood LNG will comprise five liquefaction trains, with the first phase of development to add 11 million tons of LNG annually to the U.S. total. Currently, LNG export facilities in the United States have a combined operating capacity under real-world operating conditions of 11.4 billion cubic feet daily, the EIA said in its Annual Energy Outlook 2023 last year.

There is an additional 7.3 billion cubic feet daily of capacity under construction, while a further 18.3 billion cu ft of possible LNG export capacity has received full regulatory approval from the U.S. Department of Energy and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission but has not yet received a final investment decision.

The United States became the world’s largest LNG exporter last year, leading to a global increase of 3%, Kpler reported last month. The global total stood at 412.44 million tons, of which the U.S. contributed 86.15 million tons.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Will Attempt to Cut the Energy Intensity of Its Economy in 2024

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Is the Push for Electric Vehicles Outpacing Market Readiness?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com