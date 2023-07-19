Tata Group To Build $5B Gigafactory In UK

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 22 mins 75.27 -0.48 -0.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.52 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.86 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.624 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.727 +0.033 +1.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 76.75 +0.95 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.727 +0.033 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.69 +0.20 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.99 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.02 +0.71 +0.90%
Graph down Basra Light 597 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.58 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.00 +0.53 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 50 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 54.41 +1.58 +2.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 77.81 +1.58 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 76.06 +1.58 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 73.21 +1.58 +2.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 69.91 +1.58 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 69.91 +1.58 +2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 71.21 +1.58 +2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 80.16 +1.58 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 69.51 +1.58 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.98 +1.60 +2.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 82.02 -1.54 -1.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.43 +1.60 +2.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +1.75 +2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +1.50 +2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.70 +1.10 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 57 mins Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Tata Group To Build $5B Gigafactory In UK

Uncertainty In Oil Markets As Fundamentals Counter Economic Concerns

Uncertainty In Oil Markets As Fundamentals Counter Economic Concerns

Oil markets are struggling to…

New Startup Looks To Blend AI And Nuclear Energy

New Startup Looks To Blend AI And Nuclear Energy

OpenAI's founder, Sam Altman, foresees…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Tata Group To Build $5B Gigafactory In UK

By Alex Kimani - Jul 19, 2023, 3:30 PM CDT

Indian multinational conglomerate Tata Group will build a massive facility for the production of electric car batteries in the United Kingdom, the Wall Street Journal has reported. Tata will invest more than £4 billion (around $5.17 billion) in the gigafactory, a move that will significantly boost the UK’s transition from vehicles fueled by fossil fuels to those powered by low-carbon fuels. The UK government plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

The Tata battery project will create as many as 4,000 direct jobs and provide Jaguar Land Rover--a subsidiary of Tata Motors--with EV batteries. The gigafactory will be one of Europe’s largest, and aims to commence production as early as 2026.

This investment will be crucial to boosting the UK’s battery manufacturing capacity needed to support the electric vehicle industry in the long term. With an initial output of 40GWh, it will also provide almost half of the battery production that the Faraday Institution estimates the UK will need by 2030,”  the government has said.

India has lately doubled down on its clean energy investments. Last month, a venture group  backed by India’s second-largest solar energy company, Vikram Solar, announced it will invest up to $1.5 billion in the U.S. solar energy supply chain, with the first investments going to a factory in Colorado next year. The $250 million Colorado facility will be capable of producing 2 gigawatts (GW) of modules a year initially and double the capacity over time and will also create more than 900 jobs. 

Newly formed VSK Energy LLC will leverage India's extensive solar manufacturing know-how in the U.S. push to build a clean energy manufacturing sector that can compete with China. Vikram Solar Limited is one of the largest solar module manufacturers in India with 3.5 GW module manufacturing capacity annually.

"It's a great thing for us to be bringing an Indian company to the table here. You've seen a number of Indian companies get into the manufacturing space and do quite well, and Vikram is the best of them,"Sriram Das, managing director at Das & Co and chairman of the joint venture, told Reuters.

Meanwhile, India’s State-owned oil company Bharat Petroleum has approved raising up to 180 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) through an issue of equity shares as part of the government’s push into green energy. The Indian government plans to inject billions of dollars into Bharat Petroleum and its state-owned peers, Indian Oil Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. to help fund their energy transition projects.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

‘This Is Rigged’ Protesters Shut Down 70% of Scottish Fuel Supplies

Next Post

Sustainability Group Slams UK Regulator For Postponing ESG Rules

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com