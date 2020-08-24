Syria Faces Blackout After Terrorists Attack Gas Pipeline

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.68 +0.34 +0.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 44.91 +0.56 +1.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.505 +0.057 +2.33%
Graph down Mars US 17 hours 43.29 -0.48 -1.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 5 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
Graph down Urals 3 days 44.55 -0.65 -1.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 40.33 -0.35 -0.86%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.505 +0.057 +2.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 43.84 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Murban 3 days 44.59 +0.31 +0.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 43.17 -0.80 -1.82%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 47.02 -0.29 -0.61%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 43.14 -0.88 -2.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Girassol 3 days 44.01 -0.95 -2.11%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 29.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 32.59 -0.48 -1.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 41.34 -0.48 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 42.74 -0.48 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 38.84 -0.43 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 37.34 -0.48 -1.27%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 37.34 -0.48 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 38.64 -0.48 -1.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 40.84 +0.57 +1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 36.89 -0.48 -1.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 39.00 -0.25 -0.64%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 32.75 -0.25 -0.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 43.82 +0.56 +1.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 36.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 40.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 40.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 39.00 -0.25 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 47.32 -0.35 -0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 18 hours Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 3 hours Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 20 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 18 hours Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 3 days Trump says boycott a US company over nonpartisanism
  • 17 hours BLM and Reparations
  • 2 days I'm Planning to Build a Wall Along Mexico
  • 1 hour The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 5 hours Trump's Methane Rollback That Big Oil Doesn't Want
  • 19 hours Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 3 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 3 days Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 3 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 3 days Biden declares for China

Breaking News:

Syria Faces Blackout After Terrorists Attack Gas Pipeline

Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend

Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend

The world’s largest investment funds…

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

It’s a worrying time for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Syria Faces Blackout After Terrorists Attack Gas Pipeline

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 24, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Power was cut across Syria on Monday after a major gas pipeline exploded in an incident described as a terrorist attack by Syria and attributed “almost certainly” to ISIS by the United States.

The Arab Gas Pipeline between the towns of Ad Dumayr and Adra, northwest of Syria’s capital of Damascus, exploded early on Monday local time, causing a massive blackout across the country.

The fires at the pipeline have been extinguished, the state news agency SANA reported later in the day, describing the blast as a result of a terrorist attack. Power was gradually being restored, according to SANA and to Syria’s Caretaker Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resource, Ali Ghanem.

According to Ghanem, the blast on the Arab gas pipeline resulted from a terrorist attack, and power stations were expected to be supplied with gas in the coming hours.  

Power has already been restored to some vital facilities such as hospitals in the capital Damascus, Caretaker Minister of Electricity, Mohammad Zuhair Kharbutli, told SANA.

Earlier in the day, Kharbutli told Syrian television that this was the sixth explosion on the pipeline in the region, SANA reported.

The United States is looking into the incident in Syria, but it is “almost certainly” an attack by Islamic State, said James Jeffrey, U.S. Special Representative for Syria Engagement and the Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

“We are still looking into that. But it was almost certainly a strike by ISIS,” Jeffrey told reporters in Geneva, as carried by Reuters.

Islamic State had fought with U.S.-backed forces for control over oilfields in Syria’s oil-rich area, mostly in the Deir Ezzor province, but ISIS lost its last stronghold in the country early last year.

According to Jeffrey, ISIS activity is on an upsurge in Syria’s southeast desert area, Reuters reported.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s Crude Oil Exports Dip To Record Low In June

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion

Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion
Oil Prices Inch Higher On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher On Surprise Crude Draw
Another Permian Oil Producer Files For Bankruptcy 

Another Permian Oil Producer Files For Bankruptcy 


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com