Switzerland Breaks Neutral Status, Joins EU Sanctions On Russia

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 94.69 +3.10 +3.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 100.60 +2.67 +2.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.418 -0.052 -1.16%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.949 +0.099 +3.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.768 +0.041 +1.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 -5.73 -5.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 96.67 -4.55 -4.50%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 89.59 -2.02 -2.20%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.768 +0.041 +1.50%

Graph down Marine 3 days 95.49 -2.78 -2.83%
Graph down Murban 3 days 97.92 -2.73 -2.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 89.98 -6.10 -6.35%
Graph down Basra Light 90 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 98.34 -6.74 -6.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 -5.73 -5.62%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 -5.73 -5.62%
Chart Girassol 3 days 97.11 -5.71 -5.55%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 96.67 -4.55 -4.50%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 14 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 77.49 -1.22 -1.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 93.74 -1.22 -1.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 91.99 -1.22 -1.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 89.89 -1.22 -1.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 87.04 -1.22 -1.38%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 87.04 -1.22 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 89.14 -1.22 -1.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 92.69 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 87.34 -1.22 -1.38%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 88.25 -1.00 -1.12%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 82.00 -1.00 -1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 96.33 +1.20 +1.26%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 85.98 -1.22 -1.40%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 89.93 -1.22 -1.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 89.93 -1.22 -1.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 88.25 -1.00 -1.12%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 81.75 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 99.70 +2.71 +2.79%

  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 11 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 9 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 13 hours Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 12 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 4 mins *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days "What's Happening in Ukraine? - Questions For Corbett" - The Corbett Report -- ...well worth watching....

Switzerland Breaks Neutral Status, Joins EU Sanctions On Russia

Tesla Is Reviving Old School Battery Technology

Tesla Is Reviving Old School Battery Technology

LFP batteries have hardly made…

Japan Sees Nuclear Energy As A Vital Piece Of Its Net-Zero Plan

Japan Sees Nuclear Energy As A Vital Piece Of Its Net-Zero Plan

Japan sees nuclear energy as…

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Switzerland Breaks Neutral Status, Joins EU Sanctions On Russia

By ZeroHedge - Feb 28, 2022, 10:30 AM CST

Switzerland's historic neutrality is no longer: moments ago Reuters reported that the Swiss government had joined the EU in adopting sanctions on Russia, freezing assets of targeted companies and people effective immediately:

  • SWISS GOVERNMENT SAYS ADOPTS EU SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA
  • SWISS GOVERNMENT SAYS FREEZES ASSETS OF TARGETED PEOPLE AND COMPANIES EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY
  • SWISS GOVERNMENT SAYS ADOPTS FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AGAINST PRESIDENT PUTIN AND OTHER RUSSIAN OFFICIALS

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said that adopting the EU sanctions against Russia was a unique, difficult step that required careful consideration. Previously, on Sunday, he said that Switzerland’s neutrality must be preserved and it stood ready to offer its good offices for diplomacy if talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials on the Belarusian border do not succeed, for example by reaching an armistice.

“That does not prevent us from calling a spade a spade,” he said.

Switzerland had walked a tortuous line between showing solidarity with the West and maintaining its traditional neutrality that the government says could make it a potential mediator. But it faces growing pressure to side clearly with the West against Moscow and adopt punitive European Union sanctions. The government had so far said only that it will not let Switzerland be used as a platform to circumvent EU sanctions.

In the biggest peace march in decades, around 20,000 people demonstrated in the capital Bern on Saturday to support Ukraine, some booing the government over its cautious policy.

Cassis said on Sunday that Ukrainians fleeing the conflict would be welcome “for a transitional period, which we hope will be as short a possible.”

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said separately that Switzerland was ready to take in those who need protection and also to support the neighbouring countries affected. “We will not leave people in the lurch,” she said.

The Swiss government last week amended its watchlist to include 363 individuals and four companies that the EU had put on its sanctions list to punish Moscow.

Russians held nearly 10.4 billion Swiss francs ($11.24 billion) in Switzerland in 2020, Swiss National Bank data show.

By Zerohedge.com 

