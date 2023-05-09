Surprise Inventory Build Starts To Eat Into Oil Price Rally

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.55 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.33 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.20 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.251 -0.016 -0.71%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.492 +0.012 +0.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.54 +2.27 +3.06%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 73.21 +0.20 +0.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.492 +0.012 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.25 +2.93 +4.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 76.37 +2.96 +4.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 72.41 +2.51 +3.59%
Graph down Basra Light 526 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 74.77 +2.63 +3.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Girassol 5 days 76.89 +2.07 +2.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.54 +2.27 +3.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 59.85 +0.85 +1.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 51.91 +1.82 +3.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 75.31 +1.82 +2.48%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 73.56 +1.82 +2.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 70.71 +1.82 +2.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 67.41 +1.82 +2.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 67.41 +1.82 +2.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 68.71 +1.82 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 77.66 +1.82 +2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 67.01 +1.82 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 +2.00 +2.95%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.50 +2.00 +3.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 71.92 +1.58 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.69 +1.82 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.64 +1.82 +2.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.64 +1.82 +2.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +2.00 +2.95%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 mins Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 9 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 12 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Surprise Inventory Build Starts To Eat Into Oil Price Rally

What Happened To Oil & Gas Dealmaking In The First Quarter?

What Happened To Oil & Gas Dealmaking In The First Quarter?

Oil and gas dealmaking plunged…

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

Nuclear fusion has always been…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Surprise Inventory Build Starts To Eat Into Oil Price Rally

By Julianne Geiger - May 09, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT

Crude oil inventories in the United rose this week by 3.618 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday, with analysts expecting a 1.600 million barrel draw.

The total number of barrels of crude oil gained so far this year is still more than 38 million barrels.

This week, SPR inventory dropped for the sixth week in a row, shedding 2.9 million barrels for the week to reach 362 million barrels—the lowest amount of crude oil in the SPR since October 1983.

U.S. crude oil production rose by 100,000 bpd during the week ending April 28, to 12.3 million bpd. U.S. production is now 800,000 bpd lower than the peak production seen in March 2020, but 400,000 bpd higher than this time last year.

The price of WTI and Brent were both trading up on Tuesday in the run-up to the data release.

By 4:10 p.m. EST, WTI was trading up $0.36 (+0.49%) on the day at $73.52 per barrel, a nearly $2 per barrel gain week over week. Brent crude was trading up $0.26 (+0.34%) on the day at $77.27—up roughly $2 per barrel from this time last week.

WTI was trading at $73.50 shortly after the data release.

Gasoline inventories rose by 399,000 barrels after rising in the week prior by 400,000 barrels. Distillate inventories fell by 3.945 million barrels after decreasing by 1 million barrels in the week prior.

Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell by 1.316 million barrels—after rising by 700,000 barrels last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

NextEra To Sell Natural Gas Pipelines In 100% Transition To Renewables

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline
Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand

 Alt text

New Technology Could Bring Hydrogen Into The Mainstream

 Alt text

Putin’s Digital Disconnect: A Leader Without A Smartphone
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com