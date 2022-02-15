Study: Corn Ethanol May Be Worse For Climate Than Gasoline

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.91 -3.55 -3.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.16 -3.32 -3.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.388 +0.193 +4.60%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.861 -0.101 -3.40%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.667 -0.112 -4.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 97.97 +2.52 +2.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.97 +2.52 +2.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.97 +1.40 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.85 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 94.36 +3.26 +3.58%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.667 -0.112 -4.03%

Graph up Marine 2 days 92.52 +2.54 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 2 days 95.01 +2.61 +2.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 88.25 +1.50 +1.73%
Graph down Basra Light 78 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 98.22 +1.70 +1.76%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.97 +1.40 +1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.97 +1.40 +1.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.54 +1.19 +1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.85 -0.02 -0.02%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 81.36 +2.36 +2.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 97.61 +2.36 +2.48%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 95.86 +2.36 +2.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 93.76 +2.36 +2.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 90.91 +2.36 +2.67%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 90.91 +2.36 +2.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 93.01 +2.36 +2.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 96.56 +2.36 +2.51%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 91.21 +2.36 +2.66%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 97.97 +2.52 +2.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 92.00 +5.75 +6.67%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 85.75 +5.75 +7.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.54 +2.66 +2.90%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 89.41 +5.58 +6.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 93.36 +5.58 +6.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 93.36 +5.58 +6.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 92.00 +5.75 +6.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 85.75 +2.50 +3.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.65 +2.36 +2.48%

  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours "Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion PER YEAR To Avoid Supply Crunch" by Tsvetana Paraskova as seen on Zero Hedge
  • 20 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days Pierre Omidyar Co-funded Ukraine Revolution Groups With US Government, Documents Show
  • 3 days Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 35 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 18 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 13 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 1 day Putin Wants Farmland in the East, Let Ports and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 4 days World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate
  • 22 hours So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Study: Corn Ethanol May Be Worse For Climate Than Gasoline

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 15, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

Corn-based ethanol may be more emission-intensive than previously thought and is likely contributing to more emissions than gasoline, a new study finds.

The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggests that the environmental benefits of the U.S. renewable fuel standard (RFS) remain unclear.

Under the Renewable Fuel Standard, oil refiners are required to blend growing amounts of renewable fuels into gasoline and diesel.

The RFS raised corn prices, which in turn expanded the land used for corn crops. This increases emissions from the conversion of land to corn crops, and raises fertilizer and water usage, says the study, funded in part by the National Wildlife Federation.

“These changes increased annual nationwide fertilizer use by 3 to 8%, increased water quality degradants by 3 to 5%, and caused enough domestic land use change emissions such that the carbon intensity of corn ethanol produced under the RFS is no less than gasoline and likely at least 24% higher,” the authors of the study write.

The study contradicts previous findings, including a study published in 2019 saying that the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from corn ethanol are about 39 percent lower than gasoline on an energy equivalent basis.

Carbon capture and storage alongside biofuel production could play a role in holding global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, the latest study says.

“However, our findings confirm that contemporary corn ethanol production is unlikely to contribute to climate change mitigation,” the authors point out.

“Corn ethanol is not a climate-friendly fuel,” Tyler Lark, Assistant Scientist at University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE) and lead author of the study, told Reuters.

According to the ethanol trade group, the Renewable Fuels Association, “the authors of this new paper precariously string together a series of worst-case assumptions, cherry-picked data, and disparate results from previously debunked studies to create a completely fictional and erroneous account of the environmental impacts of the Renewable Fuel Standard,” Geoff Cooper, RFA President and CEO, said in a statement.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

