Strikers Vow to ‘Reverse’ Output at Europe’s Largest Refinery

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 50 mins 60.14 +0.84 +1.42%
Brent Crude 12 mins 67.58 +0.48 +0.72%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.662 -0.050 -1.84%
Mars US 12 mins 66.14 +1.24 +1.91%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.38 -0.77 -1.15%
Urals 17 hours 65.98 +1.33 +2.06%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.32 -0.92 -1.35%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.05 -0.42 -0.69%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.662 -0.050 -1.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.53 -0.85 -1.26%
Murban 2 days 67.64 -1.01 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.95 -0.85 -1.42%
Basra Light 2 days 69.12 -0.43 -0.62%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.40 -0.68 -1.01%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.32 -0.92 -1.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.32 -0.92 -1.35%
Girassol 2 days 67.12 -0.93 -1.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.38 -0.77 -1.15%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.56 +0.72 +1.47%
Western Canadian Select 1 min 49.00 -0.11 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 35 days 56.05 -0.11 -0.20%
Premium Synthetic 1 min 59.95 -0.11 -0.18%
Sweet Crude 1 min 54.20 +0.54 +1.01%
Peace Sour 1 day 51.80 +0.39 +0.76%
Peace Sour 1 day 51.80 +0.39 +0.76%
Light Sour Blend 1 min 54.30 -0.11 -0.20%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 57.90 +0.44 +0.77%
Central Alberta 1 min 52.60 -0.11 -0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Giddings 17 hours 50.50 +1.00 +2.02%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.20 -0.45 -0.66%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 54.09 +0.84 +1.58%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 58.04 +0.84 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 58.04 +0.84 +1.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.50 -0.25 -0.50%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.70 -0.11 -0.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Rope Tightens: U.S. Orders Foreign Firms To Further Cut Down On Oil Trades With Venezuela
  • 6 minutes Arab Summit In Tunisia To Unite On Golan But Rifts Remain
  • 11 minutes Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 9 hours Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 3 hours Gay Sex and Adultery? Brunei Will Stone You to Death
  • 8 hours Huge Discovery of Hydrocarbon in Pakistan
  • 1 day U.S. Oil Buyers Turn to Shell and BP to Replace Venezuelan Crude
  • 22 hours Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 13 hours China - EU: Xi Says Cooperation Is Mainstream In Their Ties
  • 18 hours Oil Slips Further From 2019 Highs On Trade Worries
  • 20 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 3 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 13 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 21 hours Where To Go: A Look At Ukraine’s 3 Top Presidential Contenders
  • 4 hours China's E-Buses Killing Diesel Demand

Breaking News:

Japanese Refiners Put The Brakes On Iranian Crude Imports

Texas Needs 11,000 More Miles Of Pipelines

Texas Needs 11,000 More Miles Of Pipelines

Texas will need an additional…

Can Summer Save LNG Demand?

Can Summer Save LNG Demand?

With Asian LNG spot prices…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is an award-winning investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker and expert on Southeastern Europe whose work appears on behalf of Divergente Research.

More Info

Share

Related News

Strikers Vow to ‘Reverse’ Output at Europe’s Largest Refinery

By Damir Kaletovic - Mar 29, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Shell Pernis

Shell’s 400,000 bpd Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands will see a reduction in output beginning on April 8, organized by striking workers seeking higher wages.

Last week, the Dutch CNV labor union had given Shell seven days to meet their demands before announcing a strike. That deadline ended on Thursday night, and the union is now making good on its promise.

According to the union, output will be reduced at both Pernis and the Moerdijk chemical plant beginning on April 8, Reuters reported Friday.

The union has given no indications of the amount of output reduction, but Pernis is the largest oil refinery in Europe, and the point is to reduce output to a level that would force Shell to meet demands for higher wages.

Shell had launched major maintenance on 13 refinery units in late January, and that was scheduled to wrap up by the end of this month, according to Platts. It is unclear whether striking workers are intending to explicitly cut output or to refuse to close out maintenance work in order to resume full capacity production.

Platts also cited Shell as saying that it had made a “fair wage offer” to workers at both facilities, which included an average 4-percent increase; however, the union is holding out for a 5-percent increase every year.

Last month, the union said that Shell had offered a 2.5-percent salary increase for 2019 and another 2-percent increase for 2020. 

Speaking of the ultimatum to Shell, CNV director Piet Verburg said that “of course, there will still be technical consultation on this, because a chemical company must be shut down extremely carefully. … The intention is to hit them, for example by reversing production.”

Shell has just launched a new unit at Pernis in October last year to enhance performance and ostensibly reduce environmental impact by enabling the processing of more oil into cleaner transportation fuels.

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Enbridge Line 5 Project Dealt Severe Blow In Michigan

Next Post

Japanese Refiners Put The Brakes On Iranian Crude Imports

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is an award-winning investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker and expert on Southeastern Europe whose work appears on behalf of Divergente Research.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Alt text

Should We Rethink Nuclear Power?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com