South Sudan And Russia To Expand Energy Ties

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 92.86 +1.15 +1.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 96.05 +0.67 +0.70%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.10 +0.69 +0.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.891 -0.054 -1.83%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.517 +0.012 +0.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.63 -0.78 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 89.81 -1.97 -2.15%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.517 +0.012 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 95.99 +1.30 +1.37%
Graph up Murban 1 day 97.35 +1.40 +1.46%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 94.02 -0.91 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 668 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 97.38 -0.26 -0.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 97.63 -0.78 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.63 -0.78 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.72 -0.48 -0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 121 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 72.46 -1.97 -2.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 93.86 -1.97 -2.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 92.11 -1.97 -2.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 87.91 -1.97 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 86.21 -1.97 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 86.21 -1.97 -2.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 86.71 -1.97 -2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 95.31 -1.97 -2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 84.51 -1.97 -2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 80.62 +0.71 +0.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 86.27 +0.71 +0.83%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 87.00 +0.75 +0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.63 -0.10 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Exxon Withdraws From Small Oil Exploration Block Offshore Guyana

Achieving Paris Climate Goals With An Altered Energy Mix By 2040

Achieving Paris Climate Goals With An Altered Energy Mix By 2040

In the energy transition, the…

Armenia's Western Pivot Sparks Unease In Moscow

Armenia's Western Pivot Sparks Unease In Moscow

Azerbaijan's assault on Nagorno-Karabakh has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

South Sudan And Russia To Expand Energy Ties

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 29, 2023, 4:39 AM CDT

South Sudan and Russia agreed to expand energy cooperation, including in the oil sector, during a meeting of South Sudanese President Salva Kiir with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

South Sudan, an oil producer in Africa, has several foreign firms, including Russian ones, operating in its oil industry.  

In recent months, however, South Sudan has felt the impact of the civil war in Sudan, from which it seceded in 2011.

During a meeting with South Sudan’s President Kiir, Putin said, as carried by the Kremlin, “We have many favourable opportunities in many diverse fields, including energy.”

“I hope that current projects, including the construction of a refinery in your country with the assistance of a Russian company, and plans for the second phase of this project will benefit the development of our trade and economic ties,” Putin was quoted as saying.

Russia’s Safinat Group is working on an oil refinery in the Unity state in South Sudan.

Putin and Kiir also discussed regional security in light of the war in neighboring Sudan, and the South Sudanese president said, per the Kremlin release, “we need our own friends. You are one of them. We do not see any alternative besides you.”

The conflict in Sudan erupted in April when the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, took up arms against the Sudanese army in the capital Khartoum.

Sudan is the only conduit for crude oil exports out of landlocked South Sudan. The two countries export primarily Nile and Dar blends to markets in Asia from Port Sudan via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. While most of the oil belongs to South Sudan, the two countries together exported some 132,000 bpd of crude oil in 2021.

South Sudan’s crude oil exports have climbed to their highest level in almost two years despite an ongoing war in Sudan, estimates showed last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Administration Plans Zero Offshore Oil And Gas Lease Sales For 2024

Next Post

Exxon Withdraws From Small Oil Exploration Block Offshore Guyana

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com