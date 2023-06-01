South Africa Could Ease Blackouts By Burning Heavy Fuel Oil

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.05 +1.96 +2.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 74.22 +1.62 +2.23%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.66 +2.62 +3.64%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.162 -0.104 -4.59%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.437 -0.007 -0.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.41 -1.39 -1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.41 -1.39 -1.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.36 -1.43 -1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.07 -2.12 -2.82%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 67.49 -1.72 -2.49%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.437 -0.007 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.66 -2.80 -3.76%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.59 -2.25 -2.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 71.79 -1.04 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 549 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.97 -1.09 -1.47%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.36 -1.43 -1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.36 -1.43 -1.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.10 -1.27 -1.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.07 -2.12 -2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 46.84 -1.37 -2.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 70.24 -1.37 -1.91%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 68.49 -1.37 -1.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 65.64 -1.37 -2.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 62.34 -1.37 -2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 62.34 -1.37 -2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 63.64 -1.37 -2.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 72.59 -1.37 -1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 61.94 -1.37 -2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.41 -1.39 -1.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 -2.00 -3.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.75 -2.00 -3.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.34 -3.13 -4.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 62.07 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.57 -1.37 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.57 -1.37 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.00 -2.00 -3.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 -1.50 -2.51%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 45 mins Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 12 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 20 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

South Africa Could Ease Blackouts By Burning Heavy Fuel Oil

The UK Is Installing Rooftop Solar Panels At A Record-Breaking Pace

The UK Is Installing Rooftop Solar Panels At A Record-Breaking Pace

More residential and small-scale commercial…

Singapore Detains Record Number Of Oil Tankers As Shadow Fleet Expands

Singapore Detains Record Number Of Oil Tankers As Shadow Fleet Expands

Singapore, a major hub for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

South Africa Could Ease Blackouts By Burning Heavy Fuel Oil

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 01, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

South Africa’s chronic 10-hours-per-day blackouts could finally have a solution that won’t sit well with energy transitioners—burning heavy fuel oil.

South Africa’s Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has announced that the country will start an emergency procurement program. The program will negotiate power purchase agreements, and will last for five years. Some of the power will come from natural gas from Turkey’s Karpowership through an existing agreement. At least 1,200 MW of the 2,000 MW needed will be sourced that way.

The remaining power could come from a more controversial source: heavy fuel oil from Karpowership’s other plants, an anonymous source told Bloomberg.

Talks are expected to begin this week.

Heavy fuel oil is bound to raise a few eyebrows, especially since several environmental organizations have worked tirelessly to shut down Karpowership’s

In order to prevent blackouts, power must be kept in near-perfect balance to keep the system synchronized.

At last count, Karpowership has about 30 of these powerships—or power barges—at the ready. Heading into last winter, Germany used power barges to help it stave off blackouts. Ukraine was also in talks with Karpowership to utilize ship-based emergency power last November, followed by Cuba in December. Trinidad and Tobago were also in conversations with Turkey about these floating power vessels, which have the flexibility of switching between fuels.

Last week, South Africa was reportedly considering extending the operational lives of two of its largest coal-fueled power plants to boost its energy security, Bloomberg sources said at the time. The two plants, Kendal and Oethabo, are currently set to be decommissioned after 2035.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe’s 11th Russian Sanctions Package Could Be Coming Soon

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories

 Alt text

Huge Volumes Of Crude Oil Are Headed To China
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com