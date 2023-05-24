South Africa Considers Countering Its Energy Crisis With Coal

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.18 +1.27 +1.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.09 +1.25 +1.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.70 +1.23 +1.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.381 +0.060 +2.59%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.710 +0.048 +1.81%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.34 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.96 +0.72 +0.96%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 71.41 +0.86 +1.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.710 +0.048 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.36 +0.82 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.83 +0.71 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.55 +2.30 +3.14%
Graph down Basra Light 540 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 76.91 +1.20 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.34 +1.12 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.34 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.42 +1.32 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.96 +0.72 +0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.88 +1.10 +1.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 51.66 +0.86 +1.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 75.06 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 73.31 +0.86 +1.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 70.46 +0.86 +1.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 67.16 +0.86 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 67.16 +0.86 +1.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 68.46 +0.86 +1.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 77.41 +0.86 +1.12%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 66.76 +0.86 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 75.60 +0.46 +0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 65.44 +0.92 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 69.39 +0.92 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.39 +0.92 +1.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 15 mins Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 9 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Australia And India To Boost Clean Energy Cooperation

Oil Majors Face Tough Choices Ahead Of Shareholder Meetings

Oil Majors Face Tough Choices Ahead Of Shareholder Meetings

Western oil majors are facing…

The EU Is Deeply Divided Over Nuclear's Role In The Energy Transition

The EU Is Deeply Divided Over Nuclear's Role In The Energy Transition

The clash between the pro-nuclear…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

South Africa Considers Countering Its Energy Crisis With Coal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 24, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

South Africa, which is going through an energy crisis, is weighing the possibility of extending the operational lives of two of its largest coal-fueled power plants to boost energy security, sources with knowledge of the plans told Bloomberg.

The plants Kendal and Lethabo, which account for around a fifth of the power capacity of state-owned utility Eskom, could see their lives extended, according to Bloomberg’s sources.  

However, extensions of the lives of coal power plants could be a challenge to both the financially troubled Eskom and South Africa’s plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

At present, the Kendal and Lethabo power plants are expected to be decommissioned after 2035.  

The government is still assessing whether it should allow extensions of the plants’ operations, weighing energy security against pledges to cut emissions.

Coal is by far the primary energy source for South Africa, accounting for around 80% of the country’s energy mix. The country is also the world’s fifth-largest coal exporter.

But South Africa is going through a significant energy crisis with daily rolling power cuts that cripple the economy, as state firm Eskom has failed to boost generation capacity to keep pace with growing demand in recent years.  

The South African government has recently started to push for more renewable power generation. 

Last month, South Africa issued the first request inviting proposals for renewable energy procurement for 3,740 megawatts (MW) in the biggest such program in Africa.

“The release of this Phase One RFP comes at an opportune moment, with government remaining steadfast in eradicating the electricity and water supply challenges, and the rampant landfill shortages our country continues to face,” South Africa’s Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala said in a statement at the time as carried by Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early this year, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said that the United States supports South Africa’s transition to cleaner energy and will help mobilize financing from the private sector to assist the coal-dependent country. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Goldman Sachs Predicts An Oil Price Rally

Next Post

Australia And India To Boost Clean Energy Cooperation

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

U.S. Banks Face Pressure To Cut Fossil Fuel Funding
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com