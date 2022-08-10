Sky High Prices Cause Record-Breaking Energy Debt In The UK

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.65 +1.15 +1.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.19 +0.88 +0.91%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 96.21 -0.78 -0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.255 +0.422 +5.39%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.061 +0.101 +3.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 88.45 -2.31 -2.55%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.061 +0.101 +3.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 42 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 42 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 42 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 254 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 42 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 42 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 69.48 -0.57 -0.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 76.40 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 92.65 -0.26 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 90.90 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 88.80 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 88.05 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 91.60 -0.26 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 86.25 -0.26 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 100.2 +1.68 +1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.54 -0.26 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 3 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 12 hours Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

U.S.-Europe Oil Tankers Hit Blowout Day Rates

The Race To Produce A Commercially Viable Electric Supercar

The Race To Produce A Commercially Viable Electric Supercar

While electric vehicles have now…

Is U.S. Inflation Actually Cooling Quicker Than Expected?

Is U.S. Inflation Actually Cooling Quicker Than Expected?

The Federal Reserve’s series of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Sky High Prices Cause Record-Breaking Energy Debt In The UK

By City A.M - Aug 10, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Household energy debt is standing at an all-time high of £1.3bn ahead of expected bill hikes this autumn, according to new research from Uswitch, the comparison and switching service.

This is nearly three times higher than it was in September last year.

Six million homes – almost a quarter of households (23 percent) – owe an average of £206 to their energy provider this summer, which is a 10 percent increase in just four months from April, when the average debt was £188.

Traditionally, this would be a time of year when bill-payers would expect to have built up a war chest to cope with winter bills, making the debts more alarming.

Ofgem will announce the new level of the price cap on August 26, which is predicted to rise from £1,971 to £3,582 this October, according to Cornwall Insight, and peak at £4,400 next year.

Price cap forecast – high prices are here to stay (Cornwall Insight)

Uswitch noted that another eight million bill-payers have no credit balances, meaning overall 14m households have no protection from hardship this winter.

Meanwhile, a fifth of bill-payers (18 percent) are worried about their supplier forcing them onto a prepayment meter this winter due to their debt, while two in five (38 percent) consumers didn’t know this was something their provider could do.

Justina Miltienyte, head of policy at Uswitch.com, said: “Energy debt has hit an all-time high with the worst possible timing, turning this winter’s energy price hike into a deeply precarious situation for many households.  The Government needs to take energy debt seriously ahead of the winter – and a greater support package for vulnerable households needs to be agreed as a priority.”

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC’s Oil Exports Are Rising In August

Next Post

OPEC’s Oil Exports Are Rising In August

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul
Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist

Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist
Oil Prices Rebound Following Morning Drop

Oil Prices Rebound Following Morning Drop


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com