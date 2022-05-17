Shell’s Brazil Wells Come Up Dry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 114.3 +0.10 +0.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 114.0 -0.22 -0.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.268 +0.312 +3.92%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.873 -0.035 -0.89%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 4.014 -0.009 -0.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 116.3 +3.75 +3.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 116.3 +3.75 +3.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.2 +1.49 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.1 +0.70 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 112.6 +3.71 +3.41%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.014 -0.009 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 106.5 +4.00 +3.90%
Graph up Murban 5 days 109.5 +4.06 +3.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 111.3 +1.37 +1.25%
Graph down Basra Light 168 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 115.4 +1.66 +1.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 115.2 +1.49 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.2 +1.49 +1.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 112.5 +1.76 +1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.1 +0.70 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.84 +2.35 +2.54%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 100.1 +3.71 +3.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 116.4 +3.71 +3.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 114.6 +3.71 +3.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 112.5 +3.71 +3.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 109.7 +3.71 +3.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 109.7 +3.71 +3.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 111.8 +3.71 +3.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 115.3 +3.71 +3.32%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 110.0 +3.71 +3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 116.3 +3.75 +3.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 110.8 +3.75 +3.50%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 104.5 +3.75 +3.72%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 116.0 +3.60 +3.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 108.2 +3.71 +3.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 112.1 +3.71 +3.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 112.1 +3.71 +3.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 110.8 +3.75 +3.50%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 104.5 +3.75 +3.72%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 111.1 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 42 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 34 mins Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 6 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 2 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 6 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 6 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Hungary Says Complying With Russia Oil Ban Would Cost It $811 Million

Colombia Has To Choose Between Energy Security And The Environment

Colombia Has To Choose Between Energy Security And The Environment

The battle going on within…

A New Railway Could Transform Trade And Transport In The Gulf

A New Railway Could Transform Trade And Transport In The Gulf

The much-anticipated GCC Railway project…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell’s Brazil Wells Come Up Dry

By Irina Slav - May 17, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT

Three exploration wells that Shell has drilled in Brazil in hopes of making the next big discovery have come up dry, Bloomberg has reported, citing an analyst with Wood Mackenzie.

This latest turn of events adds to bad news for Brazil and supermajors’ plans to turn it into the next hot spot in oil.

Shell and several partners paid $1 billion for drilling rights for three offshore blocks in Brazil and spent three years drilling exploratory wells. None of them turned up commercially viable volumes of oil, Marcelo de Assis, chief of Latin America upstream research at Wood Mackenzie, told Bloomberg.

Exxon previously suffered even greater losses, of about $1.6 billion, when its own exploratory wells drilled in Brazilian waters over the past three years turned out unviable.

These developments are casting a thick shadow over the expected boom of crude oil production in Brazil thanks to its prolific presalt offshore zone. However, some believe all the big discoveries have already been made.

“In Santos and Campos, the big discoveries have already been made,” Adriano Pires, who was one of the candidates for new chief executive of Petrobras, told Bloomberg. “In the Equatorial Margin, we could still have surprising discoveries.”

Meanwhile, Petrobras is also drilling. Earlier this month, BNAmericas reported the Brazilian state-owned oil major planned to drill three offshore wells this year in two offshore blocks.

According to the Bloomberg report, however, since the discovery of fields such as Mero and Buzios in the Santos Basin, all of Petrobras’s finds have been relatively minor. The almost 100-percent success rate in discoveries that the Brazilian company boasted a decade ago is now long gone. Now, the success rates have fallen to what appears to be the average for the industry, at a little over a quarter of all wells drilled.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown

Next Post

Russia Becomes One Of India’s Top 5 Oil Suppliers  

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com