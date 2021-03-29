Shell To Tie Executive Bonus Pays With Energy Transition Goals

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.09 +0.53 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 64.98 +0.41 +0.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 5 hours SellBuy 2.586 +0.029 +1.13%
Graph up Heating Oil 23 mins SellBuy 1.823 +0.013 +0.72%
Graph up Gasoline 24 mins 2.016 +0.020 +1.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 63.23 +2.46 +4.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 63.23 +2.46 +4.05%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 62.85 -0.15 -0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 62.56 +0.93 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 61.61 +0.54 +0.88%
Chart Gasoline 24 mins 2.016 +0.020 +1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 63.04 +0.88 +1.42%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 63.67 +1.14 +1.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 59.50 -0.30 -0.50%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 65.91 +0.53 +0.81%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 62.20 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 62.85 -0.15 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 62.85 -0.15 -0.24%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 63.34 -0.18 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 62.56 +0.93 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 51.21 +0.58 +1.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 50.02 +2.61 +5.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 59.97 +2.41 +4.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 61.37 +2.41 +4.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 58.97 +3.06 +5.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 56.92 +2.41 +4.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 56.92 +2.41 +4.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 57.72 +2.41 +4.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 63.07 +2.41 +3.97%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 57.22 +2.41 +4.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 63.23 +2.46 +4.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 51.75 +0.50 +0.98%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 62.07 -2.31 -3.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 55.51 +0.59 +1.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.46 +0.59 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.46 +0.59 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 51.25 +2.50 +5.13%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 67.36 +2.41 +3.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours 14 States sue Biden Administration over Suspension of Oil and Gas leases on Federal lands.
  • 8 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 20 hours Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 3 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 19 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 2 days North Face gets Powned
  • 6 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 4 hours TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 11 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 days Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?

Breaking News:

Iran’s Only Operational Nuclear Power Plant Risks Shutdown

Oil Slips On Small Crude Inventory Build

Oil Slips On Small Crude Inventory Build

WTI dipped on Wednesday morning…

Is Shale Exploration About To Surge?

Is Shale Exploration About To Surge?

Shale companies have been uncharacteristically…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell To Tie Executive Bonus Pays With Energy Transition Goals

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 29, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

Oil and gas supermajor Shell is set to tie the bonuses for its top executive directors more closely to the group's performance in reaching its net-zero goals, if shareholders approve the plan at the annual general meeting in May, Reuters reported on Monday.

Two years ago, Shell became the first supermajor to set short-term emission reduction targets and link these targets with executive pay, yielding to growing investor pressure about establishing short-term emission goals.

Since then, Shell and other European majors, including BP, Total, Repsol, Equinor, and Eni, have pledged to become net-zero emission energy businesses by 2050 or sooner. Big Oil has also started to report more metrics about the greenhouse gas emissions of its operations and has pledged to continue with efforts to curb carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane emissions from its projects and developments and the products it sells to customers.

The energy transition and the push from investors for greater transparency have now evolved to tying executive bonuses more closely to supermajors' performance of climate initiatives.

Shell, according to Reuters, is proposing to double the weighting of the company's performance in reaching net-zero emissions to 20 percent of the long-term incentive plans (LTIP) for executive directors.

That's also written down in the oil major's Directors' Remuneration Report for 2020.

Aligning executive pay with strategy, Shell also intends to remove the metrics linked to liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and liquefaction volumes from the annual bonuses.

The weighting of the progress in the energy transition performance measures is set to grow to 15 percent from 10 percent.

Shell is proposing a "Refreshed annual bonus scorecard to give greater alignment with updated strategy, with a focus on financial delivery, operational excellence, progress in the energy transition and safety."

Last year, Shell's directors did not get any bonuses, while chief executive Ben van Beurden took a 41-percent pay cut, the remuneration report showed.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela Looks To Pay With Oil For COVID Vaccines

Next Post

Why The U.S. Senate Is Looking To Support Carbon Capture And Storage

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years
U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com