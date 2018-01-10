Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.46 -0.11 -0.17%
Brent Crude 2 hours 69.20 +0.38 +0.55%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.914 +0.008 +0.28%
Mars US 2 hours 64.17 +0.36 +0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.39 +0.54 +0.82%
Urals 19 hours 67.57 +1.52 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.62 +1.19 +1.79%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.62 +1.19 +1.79%
Bonny Light 19 hours 69.62 +0.87 +1.27%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.18 +0.68 +1.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.914 +0.008 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 66.33 +1.05 +1.61%
Murban 19 hours 69.18 +1.00 +1.47%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 66.35 +0.87 +1.33%
Basra Light 19 hours 64.73 +0.36 +0.56%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 69.84 +0.92 +1.33%
Bonny Light 19 hours 69.62 +0.87 +1.27%
Bonny Light 19 hours 69.62 +0.87 +1.27%
Girassol 19 hours 68.92 +0.87 +1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.39 +0.54 +0.82%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 19 mins 40.67 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 89 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 89 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 89 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 89 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 89 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 89 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 89 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 89 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 89 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.62 +1.19 +1.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 59.75 +0.50 +0.84%
Giddings 19 hours 53.50 +0.50 +0.94%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.95 +0.46 +0.68%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 57.52 +0.61 +1.07%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.47 +0.61 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.47 +0.61 +1.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 60.02 +0.61 +1.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 +1.25 +2.40%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.72 +1.23 +1.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 35 mins NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 4 hours Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 6 hours Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 8 hours Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 9 hours Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 1 day Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 1 day Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 1 day EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 1 day Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 1 day Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 1 day Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 1 day $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 1 day China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 2 days Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 2 days Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 2 days Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 2 days Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 2 days Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 2 days Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 2 days Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 2 days Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 5 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 5 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 5 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  • 5 days Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 5 days Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 5 days China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  • 5 days Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  • 5 days Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 6 days Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  • 6 days New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  • 6 days U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 6 days New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 6 days U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 6 days Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 6 days Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 7 days Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 7 days Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 7 days Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 7 days Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017

Breaking News:

NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change

Is It Time To Get Aggressive On Oil Stocks?

Is It Time To Get Aggressive On Oil Stocks?

The market is clearly bullish…

Russia, China And Iran Lose Interest In Venezuela

Russia, China And Iran Lose Interest In Venezuela

China, Russia and Iran each…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 10, 2018, 1:00 PM CST Shell

Royal Dutch Shell has sold its 20-percent stake in Iraq’s West Qurna-1 oil field to Japan’s Itochu Corporation, and Iraq has approved the transaction, a senior Iraqi oil official told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

“Shell sold its stake in West Qurna 1 to Itochu and the oil ministry approved it. We met with Itochu and discussed the required financial investments and operations at the field,” Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, the head of Iraq’s state-run Basra Oil Company (BOC), told Reuters.

The operator and lead contractor at the West Qurna-1 oil field is ExxonMobil, which had agreed in 2010 to rehabilitate the field together with its co-venturers the Oil Exploration Company of Iraq and Shell’s affiliate, Shell West Qurna BV.

In September last year, Shell said that it was in the process of selling its stake in West Qurna-1.

Shell has also said that it wants out of the Majnoon oil field in Iraq and has agreed to exit the venture and hand over its operation to BOC by the end of June 2018. Currently, Shell is the operator and holder of 45 percent at Majnoon, with Malaysia’s Petronas owning 30 percent, and Iraq’s Missan Oil Company holding the remaining 25 percent.

Chevron, alongside France’s Total and PetroChina, could form a consortium to take over the operation of the Majnoon field from Shell.

At the end of December, Iraq said that it had formed a management team to take over operations from Shell after the Anglo-Dutch major exits the field by the end of June. Iraq wants to raise production at Majnoon from the current 235,000 bpd to around 400,000 bpd in the “coming years”.  

Related: Is An Oil Price Correction Overdue?

BOC’s Abdul Jabbar told Reuters today that the Iraqi company had reached a deal with U.S. engineering and construction firm KBR Inc to help it to manage projects to boost the production capacity at Majnoon.

Iraq is currently in negotiations with another foreign engineering company to operate facilities at Majnoon, Abdul Jabbar told Reuters, adding that a deal with the company he did not name is expected before June 2018.

Shell currently advises the management teams at Majnoon on how to keep operations normal and on the tendering process for operators, the Iraqi official said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month

Next Post

Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Reports Huge Crude Draw

API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Alt text

Why Is Canadian Oil So Cheap?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com