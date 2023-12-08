Shell Sees $6 Billion Investment Opportunity in Nigeria

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.76 +1.42 +2.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.55 +1.50 +2.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.72 +1.21 +1.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 -0.008 -0.31%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.050 +0.048 +2.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.98 -3.80 -5.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.98 -3.80 -5.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.09 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.31 -1.38 -1.73%
Chart Mars US 35 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.050 +0.048 +2.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 74.44 -2.48 -3.22%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.18 -2.38 -3.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.52 -0.35 -0.47%
Graph down Basra Light 738 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.71 -0.19 -0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.09 +0.06 +0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.09 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.14 -0.12 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.31 -1.38 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 191 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 49.84 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 71.49 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 69.74 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 61.09 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 56.34 -0.04 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 56.34 -0.04 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 59.34 -0.04 -0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 62.19 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 57.09 -0.04 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.98 -3.80 -5.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.86 -3.66 -5.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 59.61 -3.66 -5.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.46 -3.66 -5.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.86 -3.66 -5.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.86 -3.66 -5.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.25 -3.25 -4.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 days e-cars not selling
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Mining Giant Anglo American to Cut Copper and Iron Ore Production

Funds Could Play Bigger Role in Energy Capital Markets

Funds Could Play Bigger Role in Energy Capital Markets

The most recent example of…

Could Coal Mines Become a Critical Part of the Renewable Energy Boom?

Could Coal Mines Become a Critical Part of the Renewable Energy Boom?

The discovery of rare earth…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Sees $6 Billion Investment Opportunity in Nigeria

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 08, 2023, 5:00 AM CST

Shell sees $6 billion worth of oil and gas investment opportunities in Nigeria, the country’s presidency said following a meeting of senior executives of the supermajor with Nigerian officials.

Zoë Yujnovich, Shell’s Integrated Gas and Upstream Director, and the top executives of Shell’s Nigerian unit, Shell Nigeria PLC, held talks on Thursday with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

According to presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, Shell has identified a $5 billion investment opportunity in Nigeria’s offshore oil exploration and production, and has said it would invest another $1 billion within 10 years to ramp up natural gas production in Nigeria for domestic supplies and exports.

The presidential spokesperson cited Shell’s Yujnovich as saying that the oil and gas supermajor has “an imminent $5 billion investment opportunity” in the Bonga North oil project offshore Nigeria, Reuters reports.

“I am really keen to make that investment as soon as possible. We want to continue and build a pipeline of new investments in Nigeria,” Yujnovich was quoted as saying.

A spokesperson for Shell confirmed to Reuters that company executives held talks with the Nigerian president but declined to provide details because the discussions were private.

Nigeria has struggled in recent years to boost its oil and gas production, and has consistently failed to produce to its quota under the OPEC+ agreement. The combination of pipeline vandalism and oil theft with a lack of investment in capacity has made Nigeria the biggest laggard in crude oil production in the OPEC+ alliance.

Shell has had its fair share of troubles in Nigeria, including several lawsuits from local communities in recent years over oil spills, for which the supermajor denies responsibility and says that oil theft and criminality are major sources of pollution. Theft is the cause of the majority of spills in the latest claims from communities that were allowed to proceed by the High Court in London last month, according to Shell.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Oil Demand Growth Is Set for a Significant Slowdown in 2024

Next Post

Mining Giant Anglo American to Cut Copper and Iron Ore Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com