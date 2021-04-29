Shell Raises Dividend As Q1 Earnings Jump On Higher Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.94 +1.08 +1.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 68.53 +1.26 +1.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.909 -0.051 -1.72%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins SellBuy 1.958 +0.020 +1.01%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.096 +0.024 +1.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.76 +0.63 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.76 +0.63 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.53 +0.62 +0.97%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 64.06 +0.87 +1.38%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.096 +0.024 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 63.53 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 64.13 +0.23 +0.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 62.23 +1.58 +2.61%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.24 +0.81 +1.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 66.13 +1.85 +2.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 66.41 +1.74 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.53 +0.62 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.90 +1.26 +2.49%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.11 +0.92 +1.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 62.86 +0.92 +1.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 64.26 +0.92 +1.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 58.96 +0.92 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 58.61 +0.92 +1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 58.61 +0.92 +1.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 59.46 +0.92 +1.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 62.86 +0.92 +1.49%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 58.61 +0.92 +1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.76 +0.63 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.25 +1.00 +1.69%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 54.00 +1.00 +1.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 66.20 +0.94 +1.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 57.81 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 61.76 +0.92 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.76 +0.92 +1.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.25 +1.00 +1.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 +0.75 +1.41%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.20 +0.92 +1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 22 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 14 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 10 mins Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 16 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic

Breaking News:

Shell Raises Dividend As Q1 Earnings Jump On Higher Oil Prices

Egypt Restarts Major LNG Project On Rising Demand

Egypt Restarts Major LNG Project On Rising Demand

The restart of the Damietta…

Oil Theft Is A Major Problem In Latin America

Oil Theft Is A Major Problem In Latin America

Latin America has seen a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Raises Dividend As Q1 Earnings Jump On Higher Oil Prices

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 29, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) reported on Thursday a surge in adjusted earnings for the first quarter and lifted its dividend by 4 percent as higher oil and gas prices and demand drove profits higher.

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $3.23 billion for the first quarter of 2021, a surge from the $393 million earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020, and a rise from the Q1 2020 earnings of $2.86 billion.

The expected and previously announced dividend increase is the second small dividend hike at Shell, which this time last year had slashed its dividend for the first time since World War II to preserve cash and value in a highly uncertain macroeconomic environment in the pandemic. 

A year after the coronavirus roiled global oil markets and prices and forced supermajors such as Shell and BP to cut their dividends, the major international oil firms are reporting solid profits for the first quarter of 2021, thanks to higher oil prices, slightly better refining margins, and profitable trading business.  

Shell also reported a 32-percent rise in cash flow from operating activities (CFFO) at $8.294 billion for the first quarter of 2021, up from $6.287 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. The supermajor also managed to reduce is net debt to $71.3 billion at end-March 2021, down from $75.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2020, thanks to the free cash flow generation.

“Our integrated business model is ideally positioned to benefit from recovering demand,” chief executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

“We have reduced net debt by more than $4 billion this quarter, progressing towards the $65 billion milestone to increase shareholder distributions,” van Beurden added.

Once the $65-billion debt milestone is achieved, Shell aims to increase shareholder distributions to 20-30 percent of its cash flow from operations.

Earlier this week, BP—reporting a tripled net profit for Q1—said it was resuming share buybacks this quarter, having reached its goal to cut net debt to $35 billion ahead of schedule.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

 Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

Why Is There So Much Hype About Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com