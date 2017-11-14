Market Intelligence
Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 14, 2017, 12:00 PM CST Shell

Four oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a fire broke out at Shell-operated Enchilada oil platform last week, Shell said on Tuesday.

“Production is shut in at the Shell-operated Enchilada and Salsa platforms, as well as the associated Hess-operated Conger field,” said Shell which has a 37.5-percent stake in the field.

“In addition, Shell safely shut in all production operations at its Auger platform due to downstream constraints caused by this incident,” the Anglo-Dutch oil major said, as quoted by Reuters.

Last Wednesday, Shell said that overnight on November 8, there was an operational incident at the Shell Enchilada platform located at Garden Banks Block 128 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. 

Production at the Enchilada and Salsa platforms was subsequently shut-in, and Shell notified authorities of the incident. Two people were injured in the incident and were transferred to a hospital for treatment, Shell said, adding that all 46-people working on the platform were safely evacuated.

“Production at Shell’s Auger tension-leg platform and nearby fields is also shut in, in addition to a gas export, 30-inch pipeline,” Shell said on November 8.

On Sunday, Shell said that it was in the process of developing a plan to repair the damaged portions of the asset and re-deploy personnel, but there was no timeline to resume normal operations.

“Throughout the response, Shell did not observe any signs of oil on the water associated with this incident,” the oil major noted.

Related: The War That Would Transform Oil Markets

Hess Corporation said on Monday that production at its Baldpate, Conger, and Penn State Fields were shut after the fire at the Shell Enchilada platform. Production is also shut in at the Shell-operated Llano Field, in which Hess a 50-percent interest. Hess’s oil production at these fields is around 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Shell currently operates seven major deep water and ultra deep water floating platforms, five fixed-structure facilities and platforms—including Enchilada—and numerous subsea production systems.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

