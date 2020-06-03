Shell Considers Selling Australian LNG Assets For $3 Billion

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 36.75 -0.06 -0.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 39.48 -0.09 -0.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 1.810 +0.033 +1.86%
Graph up Mars US 15 mins 38.11 +1.57 +4.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 34.95 +1.27 +3.77%
Graph up Urals 2 days 37.60 +1.20 +3.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.38 +1.64 +4.46%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.38 +1.64 +4.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.89 +2.00 +5.57%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 32.40 +1.26 +4.05%
Chart Natural Gas 15 mins 1.810 +0.033 +1.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 39.20 +0.90 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.20 +0.55 +1.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 35.00 +2.25 +6.87%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 42.19 +1.00 +2.43%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 38.77 +2.22 +6.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 37.89 +2.00 +5.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.89 +2.00 +5.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.70 +2.44 +6.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 34.95 +1.27 +3.77%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 27.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 33.31 +1.37 +4.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 35.81 +1.37 +3.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 37.21 +1.37 +3.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 36.81 +1.37 +3.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 31.81 +1.37 +4.50%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 31.81 +1.37 +4.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 32.31 +1.37 +4.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 36.81 +1.37 +3.87%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 31.81 +1.37 +4.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.38 +1.64 +4.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.25 +1.25 +3.91%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 27.00 +1.25 +4.85%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 38.42 +0.29 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 30.76 +1.37 +4.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 34.71 +1.37 +4.11%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 34.71 +1.37 +4.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.25 +1.25 +3.91%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.00 +1.25 +4.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.39 +1.37 +3.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 1 min Rioting and Protesting
  • 4 hours National Guard kills again
  • 36 mins WHY was George Floyd Murdered and Why Publicly
  • 13 hours Model 3 cheaper to buy than BMW 3 series.
  • 1 day Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 17 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 1 day Build Back Better is the Latest Globalist Plot
  • 1 day Pompeo's Hong Kong
  • 21 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 21 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 1 day Yale University Epidemiologist Publishes Paper on Major Benefits of Hydroxchloroquine for High-risk Outpatients. Quacksalvers like Fauci should put lives ahead of Politics
  • 1 day So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 1 day Thugs in Trumpistan

Breaking News:

First Oil Workers Evacuate Ahead Of Tropical Storm Cristobal

New Spat Between U.S. And China Could Crush $52 Billion Energy Deal

New Spat Between U.S. And China Could Crush $52 Billion Energy Deal

The latest escalation between the…

The Uncertain Future Of America’s Most Controversial Pipeline

The Uncertain Future Of America’s Most Controversial Pipeline

The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Considers Selling Australian LNG Assets For $3 Billion

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 03, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

Shell is weighing the sale of 26 percent in facilities of the QGC liquefied natural gas (LNG) project it operates in Queensland, eastern Australia, which could fetch up to US$3 billion, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources and a sale flyer it has seen.  

Shell is the operator and majority interest holder in the QGC venture, while China’s CNOOC is a partner in the LNG plant on Curtis Island with a 50-percent equity in Train 1, while Tokyo Gas has a 2.5-perent equity in Train 2.

Shell is now looking to sell a minority stake in some of the common facilities of the project, including two LNG storage tanks, terminals, water, fuel, and power generation systems, and a tanker-loading jetty, according to Reuters.

Shell is reportedly pitching the facilities to institutional investors and the sale flyer seen by Reuters says that “Royal Dutch Shell plc is considering a sale of a 26.25% interest in the Queensland Curtis LNG (QCLNG) Common Facilities - a multibillion dollar investment opportunity.”

Sources with knowledge of the sale process told Reuters that such a sale could fetch between US$2 billion and US$3 billion, while Shell declined to comment to Reuters on what it described as ‘market speculation.’

The QGC venture became majority owned by Shell after the supermajor bought BG Group in 2016.

Shell targets to continue divestments of non-core assets after the oil price crash and the uncertainty over near-term recovery forced it to cut its dividend for the first time since World War II.

In the natural gas business, Shell exited the proposed Lake Charles LNG project in Louisiana in late March, citing initiatives “to preserve cash and reinforce the resilience of our business.”  

In Australia’s natural gas sector, Shell announced in April the final investment decision (FID) on the US$6.4-billion Surat Gas Project in Queensland.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Major Eni Plans To Accelerate Green Energy Efforts

Next Post

Oil Major Eni Plans To Accelerate Green Energy Efforts

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound

Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

 Alt text

Has Demand For Oil Already Peaked?

 Alt text

This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

 Alt text

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com