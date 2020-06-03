Shell Considers Selling Australian LNG Assets For $3 Billion

|WTI Crude •15 mins
|36.75
|-0.06
|-0.16%
|Brent Crude •11 mins
|39.48
|-0.09
|-0.23%
|Natural Gas •15 mins
|1.810
|+0.033
|+1.86%
|Mars US •15 mins
|38.11
|+1.57
|+4.30%
|Opec Basket •2 days
|34.95
|+1.27
|+3.77%
|Urals •2 days
|37.60
|+1.20
|+3.30%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|38.38
|+1.64
|+4.46%
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|38.38
|+1.64
|+4.46%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|37.89
|+2.00
|+5.57%
|Mexican Basket • 2 days
|32.40
|+1.26
|+4.05%
|Natural Gas • 15 mins
|1.810
|+0.033
|+1.86%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Marine •2 days
|39.20
|+0.90
|+2.35%
|Murban •2 days
|39.20
|+0.55
|+1.42%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|35.00
|+2.25
|+6.87%
|Basra Light •2 days
|42.19
|+1.00
|+2.43%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|38.77
|+2.22
|+6.07%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|37.89
|+2.00
|+5.57%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|37.89
|+2.00
|+5.57%
|Girassol • 2 days
|39.70
|+2.44
|+6.55%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|34.95
|+1.27
|+3.77%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Canadian Crude Index •22 hours
|27.42
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Western Canadian Select •15 hours
|33.31
|+1.37
|+4.29%
|Canadian Condensate •15 hours
|35.81
|+1.37
|+3.98%
|Premium Synthetic •15 hours
|37.21
|+1.37
|+3.82%
|Sweet Crude •15 hours
|36.81
|+1.37
|+3.87%
|Peace Sour •15 hours
|31.81
|+1.37
|+4.50%
|Peace Sour • 15 hours
|31.81
|+1.37
|+4.50%
|Light Sour Blend • 15 hours
|32.31
|+1.37
|+4.43%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 hours
|36.81
|+1.37
|+3.87%
|Central Alberta • 15 hours
|31.81
|+1.37
|+4.50%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|38.38
|+1.64
|+4.46%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|33.25
|+1.25
|+3.91%
|Giddings •2 days
|27.00
|+1.25
|+4.85%
|ANS West Coast •3 days
|38.42
|+0.29
|+0.76%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|30.76
|+1.37
|+4.66%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|34.71
|+1.37
|+4.11%
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|34.71
|+1.37
|+4.11%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|33.25
|+1.25
|+3.91%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|27.00
|+1.25
|+4.85%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|40.39
|+1.37
|+3.51%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
First Oil Workers Evacuate Ahead Of Tropical Storm Cristobal
The latest escalation between the…
The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election…
Shell is weighing the sale of 26 percent in facilities of the QGC liquefied natural gas (LNG) project it operates in Queensland, eastern Australia, which could fetch up to US$3 billion, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources and a sale flyer it has seen.
Shell is the operator and majority interest holder in the QGC venture, while China’s CNOOC is a partner in the LNG plant on Curtis Island with a 50-percent equity in Train 1, while Tokyo Gas has a 2.5-perent equity in Train 2.
Shell is now looking to sell a minority stake in some of the common facilities of the project, including two LNG storage tanks, terminals, water, fuel, and power generation systems, and a tanker-loading jetty, according to Reuters.
Shell is reportedly pitching the facilities to institutional investors and the sale flyer seen by Reuters says that “Royal Dutch Shell plc is considering a sale of a 26.25% interest in the Queensland Curtis LNG (QCLNG) Common Facilities - a multibillion dollar investment opportunity.”
Sources with knowledge of the sale process told Reuters that such a sale could fetch between US$2 billion and US$3 billion, while Shell declined to comment to Reuters on what it described as ‘market speculation.’
The QGC venture became majority owned by Shell after the supermajor bought BG Group in 2016.
Shell targets to continue divestments of non-core assets after the oil price crash and the uncertainty over near-term recovery forced it to cut its dividend for the first time since World War II.
In the natural gas business, Shell exited the proposed Lake Charles LNG project in Louisiana in late March, citing initiatives “to preserve cash and reinforce the resilience of our business.”
In Australia’s natural gas sector, Shell announced in April the final investment decision (FID) on the US$6.4-billion Surat Gas Project in Queensland.
By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews.