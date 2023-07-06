Shell CEO Says Slashing Oil Output Would Be ‘Dangerous and Irresponsible’

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.62 -0.17 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.38 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.26 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.658 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.503 -0.015 -0.61%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 72.99 +2.00 +2.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.503 -0.015 -0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 6 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 6 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 583 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 6 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 6 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 36 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 50.54 +2.00 +4.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 73.94 +2.00 +2.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 72.19 +2.00 +2.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 69.34 +2.00 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 66.04 +2.00 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 66.04 +2.00 +3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 67.34 +2.00 +3.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 76.29 +2.00 +2.69%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 65.64 +2.00 +3.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 14 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Shell CEO Says Slashing Oil Output Would Be ‘Dangerous and Irresponsible’

Oil Prices Diverge As Uncertainty Persists

Oil Prices Diverge As Uncertainty Persists

Uncertainty remains rampant in oil…

Saudi Arabia And Iran To Jointly Exploit Oil & Gas Fields

Saudi Arabia And Iran To Jointly Exploit Oil & Gas Fields

The head of the National…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell CEO Says Slashing Oil Output Would Be ‘Dangerous and Irresponsible’

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 06, 2023, 7:17 AM CDT

Reducing global oil and gas production would be “dangerous and irresponsible” as the world still desperately needs those hydrocarbons, Shell’s chief executive Wael Sawan has told the BBC.

Last month, Shell unveiled its new strategy to continue investing in oil and gas production and selectively pour capital into renewable energy solutions, angering climate activists and some institutional investors.

Back in 2021, Shell said that its oil production peaked in 2019 and is set for a continual decline over the next three decades as it looks toward the renewables side of the business.

But in an updated strategy in June, Shell said that it would grow its gas business and extend its position in the upstream.

“Continued investments in oil and gas will be needed to make sure that the energy transition happens in a balanced way with a secure supply of affordable and increasingly lower-carbon energy,” Zoë Yujnovich, Integrated Gas and Upstream Director at Shell, said on Shell’s Capital Markets Day 2023. 

Commenting on the words of UN Secretary-General António Guterres from last year that “Investing in new fossil fuels infrastructure is moral and economic madness,” Shell’s CEO Sawan told the BBC, “I respectfully disagree.”

“What would be dangerous and irresponsible is cutting oil and gas production so that the cost of living, as we saw last year, starts to shoot up again,” the supermajor’s top executive added.

Both UK-based supermajors, BP and Shell, have recently doubled down on oil and gas to ensure energy supply after the recent energy and energy security crises.

BP’s chief executive, Bernard Looney, also warned earlier this year that “We need to invest in today's energy system – which is predominantly an oil and gas system.”

“As the events of last year demonstrated, the sudden loss of even a small part of the world's oil and gas can have severe economic and social costs,” Looney noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after Shell unveiled its new strategy to continue investing in oil and gas production, the Church Commissioners for England said last month the Church of England was dumping all remaining oil and gas majors from its portfolio for failing to align with the 1.5 degrees Celsius pathway.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UAE Calls On Big Oil To Speed Up Move To Cleaner Energy

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com