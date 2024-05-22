Senate Votes Against Gas Furnace Ban

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.68 -0.98 -1.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.87 -1.01 -1.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.27 -0.93 -1.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.631 -0.040 -1.50%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.474 -0.036 -1.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.09 -0.27 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.09 -0.27 -0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 -0.73 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.51 +1.21 +1.45%
Chart Mars US 200 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.474 -0.036 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.98 -0.96 -1.13%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.44 -1.02 -1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.22 -0.64 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 904 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.79 -0.67 -0.81%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 -0.73 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 -0.73 -0.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.04 -0.92 -1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.51 +1.21 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 357 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 65.46 -0.64 -0.97%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 80.81 -0.64 -0.79%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 79.06 -0.64 -0.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 75.16 -0.64 -0.84%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 71.86 -0.64 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 71.86 -0.64 -0.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 74.91 -0.64 -0.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 81.86 -0.64 -0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 72.26 -0.64 -0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.09 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.28 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.03 -0.26 -0.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 86.52 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 76.03 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.28 -0.26 -0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.28 -0.26 -0.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.25 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.00 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.86 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 5 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 7 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 3 days A question...
  • 14 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Guyana Has Become a Major Driver of Global Oil Supply Growth

Putin Meets With Xi Jinping As Sanctions Weigh on Russian Economy

Putin Meets With Xi Jinping As Sanctions Weigh on Russian Economy

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited…

LNG Market Faces Disruption as Red Sea Closure Forces Risky Detours

LNG Market Faces Disruption as Red Sea Closure Forces Risky Detours

The LNG market will remain…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Senate Votes Against Gas Furnace Ban

By Charles Kennedy - May 22, 2024, 1:25 AM CDT

The Senate voted against proposed energy efficiency measures from the Department of Energy that would have essentially amounted to a ban on household gas furnaces.

Introduced by Senator Ted Cruz, the resolution to strike down the measure got the support of 50 Senators, including several Democrats.

This is not the end of the gas furnace ban, however, the Washington Examiner noted in a report on the news. Even before the vote in the Senate, the White House said President Biden would veto the resolution if it passed in the Senate.

The energy efficiency standards that the Department of Energy regularly updates “have already saved consumers an estimated $1 trillion on utility bills, with an average household currently saving $321 annually,” the statement said.

“The DOE residential furnaces standards are part of the Administration’s effort to issue updated standards across several product categories that could deliver an additional $1 trillion in savings over 30 years,” the White House also said.

According to opponents in Congress, however, the latest update of the standards would force consumers to either switch from gas furnaces to heat pumps or pay for much more expensive furnaces.

“This rule is a continuation of the Biden administration's capitulation to environmental radicals who value following climate dogma more than helping families actually provide for their kids and save for the future,” Sen. Ted Cruz said ahead of the vote.

After it, he accused the administration of waging a war against the oil and gas industry, saying “This rule was proposed and finalized by the Biden administration’s Department of Energy as part of a broader, radical campaign against fossil fuels, clean natural gas, and other sources of energy critical to the American economy and American families.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gas heating is a prime target for pro-transition governments on both sides of the Atlantic as they seek to significantly reduce the household use of oil and gas. Promotion of heat pumps is one approach but it has failed to lead to mass adoption, giving way to more radical moves such as effective bans.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories See Sizable Gains

Next Post

Guyana Has Become a Major Driver of Global Oil Supply Growth

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com