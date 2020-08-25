Australia's Biggest Oil-Producing Project Could Be In Jeopardy

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 43.43 +0.08 +0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 30 mins 45.86 +0.73 +1.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 2.481 -0.008 -0.32%
Graph up Mars US 46 mins 44.55 +0.53 +1.20%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.19 +0.27 +0.60%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 43.80 -0.75 -1.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.14 +0.27 +0.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.14 +0.27 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.28 +1.16 +2.69%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.50 +0.50 +1.25%
Chart Natural Gas 14 mins 2.481 -0.008 -0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.19 -0.40 -0.90%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.30 +0.13 +0.30%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.88 +0.86 +1.83%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.30 +1.16 +2.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.28 +1.16 +2.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.28 +1.16 +2.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.22 +1.21 +2.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.19 +0.27 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 30.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 32.87 +0.28 +0.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 41.62 +0.28 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 43.02 +0.28 +0.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 39.12 +0.28 +0.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 37.62 +0.28 +0.75%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 37.62 +0.28 +0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 38.92 +0.28 +0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 41.12 +0.28 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 37.17 +0.28 +0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.14 +0.27 +0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 39.75 +0.50 +1.27%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 33.50 +0.50 +1.52%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.04 -0.52 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 37.30 +0.73 +2.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 41.25 +0.73 +1.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 41.25 +0.73 +1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 39.75 +0.50 +1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.75 +0.25 +0.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.36 +0.28 +0.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 13 mins Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 9 hours Michigan Governor Democrat Gretchen Whitmer "TEAR DOWN THIS WALL" you have proclaimed blocking 2020 "BIG 10 CONFERENCE" COLLEGE FOOTBALL
  • 6 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 14 hours Who are the current members of OPEC?
  • 3 hours The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 18 hours Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 6 hours Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 1 day BLM and Reparations
  • 32 mins End of an Era?
  • 8 hours Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 2 days Trump's Methane Rollback That Big Oil Doesn't Want
  • 2 days Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 1 day I'm Planning to Build a Wall Along Mexico

Breaking News:

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Crisis Forces Iraq To Ask Washington For Help

Oil Crisis Forces Iraq To Ask Washington For Help

Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi, last…

Low Prices Put The Brakes On Peru’s Oil Ambitions

Low Prices Put The Brakes On Peru’s Oil Ambitions

Peru is looking to tap…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia's Biggest Oil-Producing Project Could Be In Jeopardy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 25, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

An indigenous group is set to vote this week on whether to authorize oil and gas fracking in Western Australia and related infrastructure in a project that, if approved, could become Australia's largest fracking and oil-producing venture.  

Karajarri Traditional Lands Association (KTLA) native title holders will vote on August 28 on whether to approve the project, the association's chief executive Martin Bin Rashid told ABC, declining to be interviewed or comment on the vote.

The Great Sandy Desert Project by Australian company Theia Energy proposes to frack unconventional oil and gas resources in west Kimberley, having successfully drilled a discovery well back in 2015. The company said that the project has substantial potential for development.

Theia Energy has said that the fracking project, alongside an oil pipeline and ports, could require capital investment of US$55.3 billion (77 billion Australian dollars), ABC reported last year. Theia Energy has said that it has found up to 57 billion barrels of oil at the prospect.

"It will probably end up being the biggest oil project in Australia," KTLA chairman Thomas King told ABC in August 2019.

The association expects there could be enormous benefits for the indigenous community, but whether the "Karajarri people feel that is something they want to entertain still remains to be decided," King said last year.

The project was not a proposal but an investment brochure, Theia Energy's chief operating officer Jop van Hattum told ABC last year, noting that "There are a lot of assumptions in the economic model at this stage."

With oil and gas prices hitting multi-year lows earlier this year and the global oil and gas industry still suffering from the coronavirus-inflicted crisis, it is unclear how the project could get multi-billion-dollar financing.

As with many other fracking projects outside the United States, costs and environmental opposition could derail the Australian project.

"At this time in history, is the Western Australia Govt going to support this climate busting fracking, ports, and oil pipeline project for west Kimberley?" Environs Kimberley says.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Scottish Oil Workers Happy To Join The Renewable Revolution

Next Post

IHS: Oil Demand Growth Will Taper Off

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion

Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion
Oil Prices Inch Higher On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher On Surprise Crude Draw
Another Permian Oil Producer Files For Bankruptcy 

Another Permian Oil Producer Files For Bankruptcy 


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com