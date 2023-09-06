Schlumberger To Grow Revenue By $5B This Year, And Again In 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.64 +0.95 +1.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.73 +0.69 +0.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.82 +0.68 +0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.519 -0.063 -2.44%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.609 +0.028 +1.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.14 +3.29 +3.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.14 +3.29 +3.83%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.44 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 87.29 +1.14 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.609 +0.028 +1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 7 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 7 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 7 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 646 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 7 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 7 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 7 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.44 +0.17 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 99 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 68.69 +1.14 +1.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 88.84 +1.14 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 87.09 +1.14 +1.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 83.79 +1.14 +1.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 80.79 +1.14 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 80.79 +1.14 +1.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 82.64 +1.14 +1.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 91.19 +1.14 +1.27%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 80.94 +1.14 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.14 +3.29 +3.83%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.17 +1.14 +1.39%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.92 +1.14 +1.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.43 +1.52 +1.69%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.57 +1.14 +1.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.17 +1.14 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.17 +1.14 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.00 +1.25 +1.65%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Schlumberger To Grow Revenue By $5B This Year, And Again In 2024

Are China's Export Restrictions A Blessing In Disguise For The U.S.?

Are China's Export Restrictions A Blessing In Disguise For The U.S.?

Despite a recent boost in…

European Commission Grapples With Influx Of Ukraine Grain

European Commission Grapples With Influx Of Ukraine Grain

The European Commission must decide…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Schlumberger To Grow Revenue By $5B This Year, And Again In 2024

By Alex Kimani - Sep 06, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

Giant oilfield services company Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) will grow its revenue by $5B in the current year and by a similar amount in 2024 thanks to a recent resurgence in offshore and international drilling. Previously, the company had forecast it would grow its topline by $4.2 billion. SLB also expects to grow EBITDA by $1.5 billion in the current year. 

Deepwater production remains the fastest-growing upstream oil and gas segment with production set to increase by 60% by 2030. Ultra-deepwater production is set to continue growing at breakneck speed to account for half of all deepwater production by 2030. 

Deepwater production hit 10.4 million boe/d in 2022 from just 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 1990. Wood Mackenzie has predicted that by the end of the decade, that figure will pass 17 million boe/d

Stocks of offshore oil and gas drillers and producers have gone on a tear after recent contracts broke records, reversing their seven-year downturn that reached its nadir during the Covid-19 pandemic. Rising global petroleum demand, coupled with increasing deepwater exploration and drilling, has been keeping offshore contractors really busy. 

Leading with impressive gains is deepwater drilling specialist, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), whose stock has gained 95.8% in the year-to-date. RIG stock jumped nearly 10% after the company reported a three-year, $518 million contract to deploy one of its drillships in the Gulf of Mexico, the latest in a series of large transactions announced in recent months. The company has revealed that its aggregate incremental backlog associated with the latest contracts totals ~$1.2, bringing its total backlog to $9.2B. Meanwhile, rig rates have shot up to $480,000 a day, a 50%Y/Y increase and about triple the downturn’s lows.

Other offshore drilling stocks with robust gains are Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) +64.0% YTD; TechnipFMC Plc. (NYSE:FTI) +74.4%; Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE:SDRL) +61.0%; Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) +47.7% and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) +43.1%. In contrast, the energy sector’s favorite benchmark, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), has only managed an 8.1% return in the year-to-date while the broad market benchmark, S&P 500, has gained 19.0% over the timeframe.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Soaring Fuel Costs Trigger Airline Warnings

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil

Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil
Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer
Oil Steady Despite Large Crude Draw

Oil Steady Despite Large Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com