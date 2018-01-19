Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 3 hours 63.31 -0.58 -0.91%
Brent Crude 2 hours 68.61 -0.70 -1.01%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.941 -0.047 -1.57%
Mars US 2 hours 63.47 -0.93 -1.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.20 +0.13 +0.19%
Urals 19 hours 66.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.56 -0.24 -0.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.56 -0.24 -0.35%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.87 -0.83 -1.19%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.03 +0.34 +0.58%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.941 -0.047 -1.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 65.63 -0.55 -0.83%
Murban 19 hours 68.73 -0.60 -0.87%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 65.54 -0.90 -1.35%
Basra Light 19 hours 64.17 -0.54 -0.83%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 69.16 -0.89 -1.27%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.87 -0.83 -1.19%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.87 -0.83 -1.19%
Girassol 19 hours 68.37 -0.78 -1.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.20 +0.13 +0.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 37.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 98 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 98 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 98 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 98 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 98 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 98 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 98 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 98 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 98 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.56 -0.24 -0.35%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 59.75 -0.75 -1.24%
Giddings 19 hours 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.44 +0.28 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 57.32 -0.58 -1.00%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.27 -0.58 -0.94%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.27 -0.58 -0.94%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 59.82 -0.58 -0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.71 -0.02 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 3 hours Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 6 hours Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 8 hours TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 9 hours Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 16 hours Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 21 hours Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris
  • 1 day Nigeria Approves Petroleum Industry Bill After 17 Long Years
  • 1 day Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 1 day OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 1 day Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 1 day Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 1 day Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 2 days API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 2 days Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 2 days EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 2 days IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 2 days Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 2 days Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 2 days Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 3 days WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 3 days Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 3 days China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 3 days Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 3 days India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 3 days India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 3 days Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 4 days ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 4 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 4 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 4 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 4 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 4 days Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 4 days Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 4 days Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 7 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 7 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 7 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 7 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production

Breaking News:

Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses

Has Oil Become Overbought?

Has Oil Become Overbought?

As oil prices continue their…

What’s The Limit For Permian Oil Production?

What’s The Limit For Permian Oil Production?

The Permian, dubbed as the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Jan 19, 2018, 6:00 PM CST SLB

Schlumberger thinks that 2018 will be the year of recovery for the global oil industry after three years of “unprecedented market downturn,” according to a new article by the Financial Times.

Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2017 from upstream, midstream, and downstream operations were higher than expected, demonstrating why the leading oilfield services company had become “increasingly positive on the global outlook for our business.”

Oilfield services companies (OFC) have been hit hard by low oil prices since the crash of September 2014. With oil and gas extraction projects unable to pay OFCs their previous rates, the sector was forced to slash how much it charged for its services, cutting deep into profits.

Still, Schlumberger is sizing down. It decided to pull out of the seismic survey data business in both onshore and offshore projects.

Earnings per share in Q4 2017 jumped to 48 cents, or 78 percent year-over-year, exceeding the 44-cent prediction, according to official figures.

As a result, CEO Paul Kibsgaard said “there is renewed excitement and enthusiasm throughout our organization.” And it seems the excitement is spreading to other up-and-coming OFCs as well.

In the first five months of 2017, five oilfield services providers filed for an initial public offering, overtaking exploration and production listings by a wide margin. The value of the five listings was also impressive: at $1.36 billion it surpassed the total raised through listings in 2013, when oil was trading at almost $100 a barrel. But some of the listings flopped, with the companies trading much lower than their issue price.

Now prices are even higher than they were at the beginning of 2017. There is much stronger demand for fracking and maintenance services, and two companies that last year postponed plans for an IPO are now preparing to try again.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com