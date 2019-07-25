Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.04 +0.02 +0.04%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.14 -0.12 -0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.221 -0.006 -0.27%
Mars US 2 hours 59.82 +0.14 +0.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.58 +0.66 +1.03%
Urals 20 hours 62.70 +1.50 +2.45%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.65 -0.68 -1.07%
Bonny Light 20 hours 64.52 -0.23 -0.36%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.90 -0.23 -0.40%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.221 -0.006 -0.27%
Marine 20 hours 63.17 -0.11 -0.17%
Murban 20 hours 64.95 -0.21 -0.32%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 55.11 -0.54 -0.97%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.15 +0.68 +1.04%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.01 -0.18 -0.28%
Bonny Light 20 hours 64.52 -0.23 -0.36%
Girassol 20 hours 65.37 -0.45 -0.68%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.58 +0.66 +1.03%
Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 39.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 44.38 -0.39 -0.87%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 53.38 -0.89 -1.64%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 56.38 -0.89 -1.55%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 52.38 +0.11 +0.21%
Peace Sour 3 hours 50.38 -1.39 -2.68%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 51.88 -0.89 -1.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 56.78 -0.89 -1.54%
Central Alberta 3 hours 52.38 -0.89 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.65 -0.68 -1.07%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 52.50 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 20 hours 46.25 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.20 +0.85 +1.32%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 49.97 +0.14 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 53.92 +0.14 +0.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 52.50 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 -0.75 -1.60%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.76 -0.89 -1.32%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Saudis To Boost Oil Pipeline Capacity To Bypass Strait of Hormuz

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 25, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Aramco pipe

Saudi Arabia is looking to raise the capacity of its east-west oil pipeline to 7 million bpd in two years from the current 5 million bpd, the Kingdom’s energy minister Khalid al-Falih told Reuters on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude oil exporter and the largest oil producer in OPEC, is one of the few oil producers in the Middle East that have some alternative to the narrow Strait of Hormuz between Iran and the UAE and Oman in the Persian Gulf.

In 2018, the Strait of Hormuz was the daily transit chokepoint of 21 million barrels of oil per day, or the equivalent of some 21 percent of global petroleum liquids consumption, and there aren’t many ways around this.

But there are three operational oil pipelines—two in Saudi Arabia and one in the UAE—that can bypass the risky Strait of Hormuz.

The Petroline, or the East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia stretching from the oil fields in the east to the Yanbu port on the Red Sea in the west, has the capacity to carry 5 million bpd of oil. In 2018, the throughput on the pipeline was just 2.1 million bpd, leaving 2.9 million bpd capacity unused, according to EIA estimates based on data from ClipperData and from a Saudi Aramco bond prospectus.

Based on tanker tracking data by ClipperData, Saudi Arabia currently moves the most crude oil and condensate through the Strait of Hormuz, most of which is exported to other countries, with less than 500,000 bpd transiting the strait in 2018 from Saudi ports in the Persian Gulf to Saudi ports in the Red Sea.

Related: Saudis To Oil Buyers: Protect Your Oil Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz

Speaking to Reuters today, al-Falih said that Saudi Arabia hoped to raise the East-West pipeline capacity to 7 million bpd, but that it would take two years.

Last month, as tensions escalated in the Middle East, Saudi Aramco’s chief executive said that the Kingdom’s oil giant was ready to continue shipping crude oil even if maritime transport through the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted.

“We are increasing our readiness. We can supply through the Red Sea and we have the necessary pipelines and terminals,” Amin Nasser told Bloomberg in an interview at the end of June.

Since the end of June, tensions have further spiked in the Persian Gulf after Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz last week in apparent retaliation for Gibraltar detaining an Iranian tanker in the Mediterranean earlier this month on suspicion of violating EU sanctions on Syria.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

