Saudi Intelligence Warns Of An Imminent Iranian Attack

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.35 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 94.59 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.88 -0.46 -0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.954 +0.240 +4.20%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.602 +0.007 +0.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.85 +1.96 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 83.27 +1.74 +2.13%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.602 +0.007 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.51 +0.56 +0.62%
Graph up Murban 1 day 94.31 +1.34 +1.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 90.20 +1.91 +2.16%
Graph down Basra Light 337 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 96.86 +1.95 +2.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.85 +1.96 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.85 +1.96 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 1 day 96.31 +1.77 +1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.48 +1.04 +1.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 67.12 +1.84 +2.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 90.52 +1.84 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 88.77 +1.84 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 85.92 +1.84 +2.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 82.62 +1.84 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 82.62 +1.84 +2.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 83.92 +1.84 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 92.87 +1.84 +2.02%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 82.22 +1.84 +2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 83.00 -1.25 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 76.75 -1.25 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 83.20 -1.18 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 83.20 -1.18 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 83.00 -1.25 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 97.09 -1.37 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 mins Wind droughts
  • 4 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 8 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 14 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Covid Restrictions Force Chinese EV Maker To Suspend Production

Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil

Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM project is…

Tackling The Biggest Challenges Facing EV Adoption

Tackling The Biggest Challenges Facing EV Adoption

Researchers at the University of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Intelligence Warns Of An Imminent Iranian Attack

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 02, 2022, 2:27 AM CDT

Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure may face the threat of another attack by Iran based on intelligence shared between Riyadh and Washington, though threat assessments have not been confirmed by the Pentagon or the U.S. Department of State.

The intelligence-sharing over a potential Iranian attack was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

Speaking to CNN late on Tuesday, one unnamed U.S. official said intelligence of a possible attack on Middle East energy infrastructure had been shared between Saudi Arabia and the United States.

That alleged threat has not yet led to an increase in U.S. military protection levels, according to the official, while a second unnamed official noted that F-22 fighter jets are already in Saudi Arabia should they be required.

So far, the State Department has said only that they are “concerned about the threat picture”, CNN reports, and are in constant contact with the Saudis through “military, diplomatic, intelligence channels”.

On September 14, 2019, oil markets were destabilized when Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis launched a drone attack on Aramco oil facilities in Eastern Saudi Arabia, cutting Saudi oil production in half - or taking some 5% of global supply off the market.

It was unclear if the intelligence shared between Saudi Arabia and the United States referred to the threat of a direct Iranian attack on Middle East energy installations as a means to divert attention from seething unrest and protests at home, or whether the threat was of another Iran-backed Houthi attack.

The truce in Yemen expired on October 2nd and efforts to extend it have failed, leading to a new surge in violence.

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) has also been a recent target of Iranian missiles due to the region’s inclusion in Iran’s nationwide protests over the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman after being taken into custody for a headscarf violation.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Large Crude, Gasoline Draws Send Oil Prices Up

Next Post

Haliburton: The Era Of Exponential Growth In U.S. Oil And Gas Is Over

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com