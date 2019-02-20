Saudi Aramco Looks To Invest More In India’s Oil Refining Market

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.13 +0.68 +1.20%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.00 +0.55 +0.83%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.675 -0.022 -0.82%
Mars US 21 hours 63.69 +0.50 +0.79%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.79 -0.24 -0.36%
Urals 2 days 64.30 +1.23 +1.95%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.37 +1.77 +2.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.37 +1.77 +2.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.16 -0.36 -0.53%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.73 +0.18 +0.31%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.675 -0.022 -0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.51 -0.29 -0.43%
Murban 2 days 67.65 -0.36 -0.53%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.38 -0.68 -1.13%
Basra Light 2 days 68.54 -0.05 -0.07%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.68 -0.66 -0.99%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.16 -0.36 -0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.16 -0.36 -0.53%
Girassol 2 days 66.71 -0.45 -0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.79 -0.24 -0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.64 +1.18 +2.78%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 45.80 +0.47 +1.04%
Canadian Condensate 45 days 53.60 +0.47 +0.88%
Premium Synthetic 45 days 56.45 +0.47 +0.84%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 52.20 +0.47 +0.91%
Peace Sour 23 hours 50.45 +0.47 +0.94%
Peace Sour 23 hours 50.45 +0.47 +0.94%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 52.70 +0.47 +0.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 56.65 +0.47 +0.84%
Central Alberta 23 hours 51.30 +0.47 +0.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.37 +1.77 +2.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 +0.75 +1.44%
Giddings 2 days 46.50 +0.75 +1.64%
ANS West Coast 6 days 67.00 +1.91 +2.93%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.04 +0.50 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.99 +0.50 +0.93%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.99 +0.50 +0.93%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.54 +0.50 +0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +0.50 +1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.99 +0.60 +0.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 7 minutes Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 12 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 6 hours Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 11 hours Oil imports by countries
  • 9 hours North Korea's Kim To Travel To Vietnam By Train, Summit At Government Guesthouse
  • 9 hours America’s Shale Boom Keeps Rolling Even as Wildcatters Save Cash
  • 16 hours Indian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. OilIndian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. Oil
  • 18 hours Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 15 hours NZ Oil, Gas Ban Could Cost $30 Bln
  • 11 hours AI Will Eliminate Call Center Jobs
  • 20 hours Sanctions or Support: Despite Sanctions, Iran's Oil Exports Rise In Early 2019
  • 17 hours Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 1 hour Amazon’s Exit Could Scare Off Tech Companies From New York
  • 5 hours US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth

Breaking News:

Al-Falih Sees Saudi-Kuwait Deal To Resume Neutral Zone Oil Output This Year

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Oil prices reached 2019 highs…

Where Will Putin Build His Next Gas Pipeline?

Where Will Putin Build His Next Gas Pipeline?

While Nord Stream 2 has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco Looks To Invest More In India’s Oil Refining Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 20, 2019, 2:00 PM CST India oil barrels

India is an investment priority for Saudi Aramco, the chief executive of the Saudi oil giant Amin Nasser said on Wednesday in New Delhi, noting that Aramco is in talks with India’s biggest refining and petrochemicals company Reliance Industries for potential investments and is looking at other opportunities as well.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest producer and the world’s top crude oil exporter, is looking to secure off-take deals for its crude in the strategic fast-growing Indian oil market in Asia, and is also heavily investing in the refining and petrochemicals at home and abroad.

“India is an investment priority for Saudi Aramco. India takes from us almost 800,000 barrels a day and by 2040 India’s total consumption will be around 8.2 million barrels per day,” Reuters quoted Aramco’s CEO Nasser as saying at a panel in New Delhi during the one-day visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India.

India’s current demand is around 4.7 million bpd and the country is the world’s third-largest oil consumer.

In June last year, Saudi Aramco and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed a framework agreement and a memorandum of understanding with a consortium of Indian national oil companies to join a project for a mega refinery and petrochemical complex in India worth US$44 billion. However, the huge project has faced setbacks because farmers have been unwilling to give up their land for the site of the plant, and earlier this week the Maharashtra state announced that the project would be relocated to another site.

Saudi Aramco is willing to invest in other projects in India, Nasser said on Wednesday, noting that the oil giant is in talks with Indian companies, including Reliance Industries.

“We are looking at it. We are not limited to that investment which is the mega refinery,” Nasser said, referring to the US$44-billion project.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Commonwealth LNG Strikes Supply Commitments for Louisiana Plant

Next Post

Venezuela’s Oil Minister: PDVSA Pumping Station Attacked

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

 Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

 Alt text

The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com