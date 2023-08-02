Saudi Aramco Closes In On Walmart As World’s Top Firm By Revenue

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.49 -1.88 -2.31%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.19 -1.72 -2.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.80 -0.68 -0.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.471 -0.089 -3.48%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.790 -0.083 -2.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.47 -0.43 -0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.47 -0.43 -0.51%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.60 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 82.07 -0.18 -0.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.790 -0.083 -2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.07 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.69 +0.34 +0.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.68 -0.53 -0.62%
Graph down Basra Light 610 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.16 -0.46 -0.54%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.12 -0.54 -0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.60 +0.15 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 63 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 60.12 -0.43 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 83.52 -0.43 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 81.77 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 78.92 -0.43 -0.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 75.62 -0.43 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 75.62 -0.43 -0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 76.92 -0.43 -0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 85.87 -0.43 -0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 75.22 -0.43 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.47 -0.43 -0.51%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.60 -0.43 -0.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 88.12 +1.12 +1.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.65 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.75 -0.50 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Germany’s Ruling Coalition Is Divided Over A Carbon Price Hike

Oil Prices Rise As Focus Returns To Supply Tightness

Oil Prices Rise As Focus Returns To Supply Tightness

Oil prices rebounded on Thursday…

Will China Ever Be Able To Kick Coal?

Will China Ever Be Able To Kick Coal?

While China leads the world…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco Closes In On Walmart As World’s Top Firm By Revenue

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 02, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

Saudi oil giant Aramco was a surprisingly close second to Walmart in the latest Fortune Global 500 list—the ranking of the world’s largest companies by revenue—published on Wednesday.   

Walmart retains its top spot as the biggest company by revenue for the tenth year in a row, with $611.3 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year.

Saudi Aramco was second, with revenues of $603.7 billion in 2022, up by 51% compared to 2021, due to high prices and tighter oil supply last year, also due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Saudi oil giant jumped up four places, from number 6 in last year’s Fortune ranking to no.2 in this year’s list.

The top ten in the Fortune Global 500 list of the largest companies by revenue also consists of, in descending order, State Grid of China, U.S. Amazon, China National Petroleum, China’s Sinopec, U.S. ExxonMobil, U.S. Apple, UK-based Shell, and U.S. UnitedHealth Group.

Oil and gas supermajors Exxon and Shell returned in the top ten on the Fortune list, thanks to the huge profits the industry raked in last year.

Saudi Aramco, while second in the world in terms of revenue, was the most profitable company in the Fortune Global 500 list, as it booked about $159 billion in profits in 2022, the largest earnings grab among any of the firms in the Global 500—and the most profitable year in history for a publicly traded company.  

Saudi Aramco reported a net profit of $161.1 billion for 2022, up from $110 billion a year earlier, and a record net earnings result for the company. The Saudi giant also boasted a record cash flow from operating activities, at $186.2 billion, and a record free cash flow, at $148.5 billion.

Aramco’s net income for the first quarter of 2023 slid by 19% year over year to $31.9 billion as macroeconomic concerns dragged down oil prices between January and March 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saudi giant reports second-quarter earnings on August 7, and those are also expected to be lower than last year’s amid lower oil prices from April to June compared to a year earlier.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Insists It Will Not Give Up Rights To Disputed Gas Field

Next Post

Germany’s Ruling Coalition Is Divided Over A Carbon Price Hike

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy

 Alt text

What Does The U.S. Manufacturing Slide Mean For Energy Markets?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com