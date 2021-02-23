Saudi Arabia’s Longest-Serving Oil Minister Dies At 90

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 61.23 -0.44 -0.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 56 mins 65.37 +0.13 +0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.874 -0.005 -0.17%
Graph up Mars US 55 mins 61.37 +1.86 +3.13%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +0.70 +1.14%
Graph up Urals 63 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 60.10 +2.03 +3.50%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.874 -0.005 -0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 61.34 +0.54 +0.89%
Graph up Murban 2 days 61.48 +0.33 +0.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.74 +1.01 +1.69%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.41 +1.86 +2.97%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 63.39 +0.69 +1.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.84 +0.81 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +0.70 +1.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.18 +2.54 +5.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 25 mins 49.95 +2.54 +5.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 60.70 +2.44 +4.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 62.10 +2.44 +4.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 25 mins 59.20 +2.44 +4.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 25 mins 56.20 +2.44 +4.54%
Chart Peace Sour 25 mins 56.20 +2.44 +4.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 25 mins 58.45 +2.44 +4.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 60.20 +2.44 +4.22%
Chart Central Alberta 25 mins 56.35 +2.44 +4.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 62.15 -0.78 -1.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 55.62 +0.18 +0.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +2.25 +4.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.88 +2.25 +3.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 8 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 6 mins Wednesday Nikki Haley reached out to Trump for meeting at Mar-a-lago. Trump said No ! You blew it Nikki . . .
  • 14 mins NYT:  The Supreme Court’s order (Re:  Trump’s tax returns) set in motion a series of events that could lead to the startling possibility of a criminal trial of a former U.S. president
  • 9 hours The good ol' days.
  • 2 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 23 hours Scientist clone endangered Black Footed Ferret from Ferret that died 30 years ago . It's a 100% exact genomic match.
  • 10 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 11 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 6 hours The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Inventory Build

Europe Divided Over The Future Of Nuclear

Europe Divided Over The Future Of Nuclear

The European Union is planning…

Can OPEC+ Maintain Order As Oil Prices Rise?

Can OPEC+ Maintain Order As Oil Prices Rise?

Oil prices soared past $60…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia’s Longest-Serving Oil Minister Dies At 90

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 23, 2021, 12:50 PM CST

The driving force of the 1973 oil embargo, Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani, has died at age 90.

Yamani served as Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister from 1962 until 1986, when he was dismissed by Saudi King Fahd over differing opinions on the Kingdom's oil policies.

He is Saudi Arabia's longest-serving oil minister.

The simple explanation of the disagreement between the King and Yamani was that when it came to oil policy and delicate OPEC negotiations, Fahd wanted oil prices to be 25% higher and expected Yamani's OPEC negotiations to deliver that result. But Fahd was also disappointed with Yamani's inability to maintain Saudi Arabia's oil market share.

Yamani, on the other hand, was adamant that you couldn't have both higher prices and more market share.

The result of the spat, other than Yamani being removed from his post, was similar to what happened in March 2020. Saudi Arabia flooded the world with oil in an attempt to regain its market share.

Oil prices sank to just $8 per barrel.

When Yamani began his role as oil minister in 1962, the United States was the leading oil producer, with Saudi Arabia producing less than 2 million barrels per day. And Exxon and Chevron had control of most of the oil in Saudi Arabia. But that quickly changed as Saudi Arabia moved to nationalize its oil industry. Saudi Arabia's oil production quickly reached 10 million bpd during Yamani's tenure.

Chart courtesy of Dr. Anas Alhajji

Within oil circles, Yamani is known for increasing Saudi Arabia's spare production capacity and shaping oil policy—something that has no doubt changed the face of the oil industry, giving OPEC much of the clout is has today.

Outside the oil sphere, he is most widely known for his visible role in the 1973 oil embargo that saw crude oil and gasoline prices skyrocket.

"He will remain an integral part of the history of the oil industry that he played a significant role in shaping it, "Dr. Anas Alhajji said of Yamani on Twitter.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Luxury Tesla Competitor Ready To Go Public Following $11 Billion Deal

Next Post

Nevada Overtakes Australia To Become World’s Top Mining Destination

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com