Saudi Arabia Signs $400 Million Aid Package For Ukraine

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.17 -0.15 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.94 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.646 +0.098 +3.85%
Graph up Gasoline 40 mins 2.361 +0.002 +0.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.53 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Mars US 3 days 74.87 +1.13 +1.53%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 2.361 +0.002 +0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 81.37 +2.03 +2.56%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.94 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.65 +0.96 +1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 454 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 82.95 +0.79 +0.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.38 +0.97 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.53 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 60.52 +0.86 +1.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 55.07 +0.93 +1.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 78.47 +0.93 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 76.72 +0.93 +1.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 73.87 +0.93 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 70.57 +0.93 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 70.57 +0.93 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 71.87 +0.93 +1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 80.82 +0.93 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 70.17 +0.93 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 71.75 +1.50 +2.14%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.50 +1.50 +2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 77.48 -2.24 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 67.92 +1.44 +2.17%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 71.87 +1.44 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 71.87 +1.44 +2.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 71.75 +1.50 +2.14%
Chart Kansas Common 32 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.05 +1.44 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 2 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Signs $400 Million Aid Package For Ukraine

U.S. Oil Drilling Activity Retreats For Second Week In A Row

U.S. Oil Drilling Activity Retreats For Second Week In A Row

The U.S. rig count has…

Costs Continue To Rise For Hinkley Point Nuclear Megaproject

Costs Continue To Rise For Hinkley Point Nuclear Megaproject

Cost overruns have plagued the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Signs $400 Million Aid Package For Ukraine

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 27, 2023, 4:45 AM CST

Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement and memorandum of understanding for $400 million in aid to Ukraine during a surprise visit of Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister to Kyiv, days after the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia, which leads the OPEC+ oil production alliance with Russia, sent its Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah to Kyiv this weekend for talks with top Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The visit was the first from such a high-ranking Saudi official to Ukraine in 30 years.  

“As part of the visit, two documents were signed in the President's Office formalizing the providing of a $400 million aid package to Ukraine. Grateful to Prince @FaisalbinFarhan for constructive dialogue and mutual understanding,” said Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The $400-million package includes financing of $300 million worth of oil derivatives as a grant from Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) in favor of Ukraine, the Saudi Press Agency said. The remaining $100 million will be humanitarian assistance to Ukraine from Saudi Arabia.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs renewed the Kingdom's keenness and support for all international efforts to resolve the Ukrainian-Russian crisis politically,” the Saudi agency reported.

The two countries agreed to deepen cooperation in the investment and energy sectors, Yermak said at a news conference - as carried by Ukrainian news outlet Ukrinform

Saudi Arabia has refrained from publicly criticizing Russia for the invasion of Ukraine since the start of the war a year ago. The Kingdom, as the de facto leader and the largest oil producer of OPEC, is leading the OPEC+ group whose key non-OPEC member is Russia.

Last week, Saudi Arabia was one of 141 countries that voted in favor of a non-binding United Nations General Assembly resolution calling on Russia to end hostilities and withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Coal Plant Approvals Surged To A 7-Year High In 2022

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

 Alt text

Analysts Predict 42% Decline In Russian Oil Production By 2035
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com