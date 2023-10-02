Saudi Arabia Faces Budget Deficit Despite Higher Oil Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.25 +0.46 +0.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.59 +0.39 +0.42%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.28 -0.88 -0.92%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.918 -0.011 -0.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.405 +0.005 +0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 93.55 -0.08 -0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 93.55 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.48 +2.17 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 2 days 88.89 -0.92 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.405 +0.005 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 95.41 -0.58 -0.60%
Graph down Murban 3 days 96.62 -0.73 -0.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 92.56 -1.46 -1.55%
Graph down Basra Light 671 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 96.07 -1.31 -1.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Chart Girassol 3 days 97.26 -1.46 -1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.48 +2.17 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 124 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 71.54 -0.92 -1.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 hour 92.94 -0.92 -0.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 hour 91.19 -0.92 -1.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 87.04 -0.92 -1.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 85.29 -0.92 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 85.29 -0.92 -1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 85.79 -0.92 -1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 94.39 -0.92 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 83.59 -0.92 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 93.55 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 88.19 +1.32 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 81.94 +1.32 +1.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 87.59 +1.32 +1.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 88.19 +1.32 +1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 88.19 +1.32 +1.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 88.25 +1.25 +1.44%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 23 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Faces Budget Deficit Despite Higher Oil Prices

Achieving Paris Climate Goals With An Altered Energy Mix By 2040

Achieving Paris Climate Goals With An Altered Energy Mix By 2040

In the energy transition, the…

More Volatility To Come For Oil In October

More Volatility To Come For Oil In October

Going short oil via an…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Faces Budget Deficit Despite Higher Oil Prices

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 02, 2023, 1:15 AM CDT

Saudi Arabia is about to slip into a budget deficit in the 2023-2024 financial year despite higher oil prices, the finance ministry has said.

The deficit was estimated at 2% versus an earlier projected surplus of 0.4%, and gross domestic product growth was seen at 0.03%, the ministry also said, as quoted by Reuters.

The deficits will continue, too, because of Riyadh’s expansionary spending plans, the ministry noted. These plans appear to be expansionary enough to offset the effect of higher oil prices resulting from production caps.

Meanwhile, Riyadh is preparing to tap international debt markets in order to “enhance the kingdom's position in international markets".

The current price rally in oil will help the kingdom rake more money in, with budget revenues seen at 1.18 trillion riyals, or $310 billion, up from an earlier projection of 1.13 trillion riyals, or $300 billion. Still, the updated revenue figure is substantially lower than last year’s revenues, which came in at 1.268 trillion riyals, equal to about $340 billion.

Spending for the current financial year, meanwhile, has been revised upwards, widening the budget deficit gap.

"The higher spending targets released in the Saudi government budget indicates that domestic growth will remain strong," Mazen al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital, told Reuters. "The increase in spending should support the 4% growth in non-oil GDP next year."

Speaking of non-oil GDP, growth there is seen as stronger than growth in oil GDP, per the finance ministry’s statement. The institution estimated non-oil growth at a respectable 5.9% for the current fiscal year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to make sure that we have predictable, sustainable expenditure that does not fluctuate with oil prices,” Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told the FT last year. “Otherwise we will go back to the previous [practices] when you have more revenues you spend more, and when you don’t have revenues you spend less, which is very difficult for the economy.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

No Energy Transition Unless Tech Can Make It Cost Competitive: BlackRock

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com