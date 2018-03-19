Saudi Arabia Boosts Diesel And Gasoline Exports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.35 +0.22 +0.35%
Brent Crude 12 mins 66.02 +0.20 +0.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.682 +0.004 +0.15%
Mars US 5 hours 60.71 -0.28 -0.46%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.74 +0.50 +0.80%
Urals 22 hours 61.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.92 +1.21 +1.90%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.92 +1.21 +1.90%
Bonny Light 22 hours 66.72 +0.23 +0.35%
Mexican Basket 5 days 54.65 +0.19 +0.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.682 +0.004 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 62.18 +0.70 +1.14%
Murban 22 hours 65.73 +0.75 +1.15%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 60.44 +0.31 +0.52%
Basra Light 22 hours 61.71 -0.41 -0.66%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 65.87 +0.37 +0.56%
Bonny Light 22 hours 66.72 +0.23 +0.35%
Bonny Light 22 hours 66.72 +0.23 +0.35%
Girassol 22 hours 66.42 +0.23 +0.35%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.74 +0.50 +0.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 40.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 35.41 +1.22 +3.57%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.61 +1.22 +1.92%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.66 +1.22 +1.99%
Sweet Crude 4 days 56.51 +1.32 +2.39%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.91 +1.22 +2.32%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.91 +1.22 +2.32%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 55.91 +1.22 +2.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.91 +1.22 +1.98%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.66 +1.22 +2.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.92 +1.21 +1.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 22 hours 52.25 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 65.01 +0.19 +0.29%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 56.01 -0.28 -0.50%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 59.96 -0.28 -0.46%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 59.96 -0.28 -0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 58.51 -0.28 -0.48%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.50 +1.00 +1.94%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.10 +1.15 +1.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 hours Saudi Fund Buys Stake in Hollywood Talent Agency
  • 5 hours Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 14 hours Putin Is A New Russian Stalin - Victory For The Next 6 Years
  • 3 days Russian hackers targeted American energy grid
  • 3 days Is $71 As Good As It Gets For Oil Bulls This Year?
  • 9 hours G20 Rejects Calls for Cryptocurrency Regulation
  • 5 hours Trump Bans Venezuelan National Cryptocurrency
  • 3 hours Self-Driving Cars' First Fatality
  • 3 days Oil Boom Will Help Ghana To Be One Of The Fastest Growing¨Economies By 2018!
  • 5 hours Is Trump Harming Oil Industry?
  • 8 hours Volkswagen To Announce $340 Million Tennessee Investment To Build New SUV For U.S. Market
  • 9 hours Africa Is The New Land Of Opportunity For Investors
  • 12 hours Miners against Government: Largest Miners In Congo Quit Chamber Of Commerce Amid Growing Tax Dispute
  • 3 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 days Spotify to file $1 billion IPO
  • 5 hours Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Boosts Diesel And Gasoline Exports

Gas Exporters Want Oil-Linked Prices

Gas Exporters Want Oil-Linked Prices

Natural gas exporters want to…

Equity Markets Surge Despite Tillerson Exit

Equity Markets Surge Despite Tillerson Exit

Markets are enjoying a less-threatening…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Boosts Diesel And Gasoline Exports

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Mar 19, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT Export

Saudi Arabian diesel and gasoline exports reached record heights in January as the world’s largest oil exporter continues its compliance to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) output cut deal.

Crude output remained under the nation’s assigned quota, but the Kingdom increased diesel and gasoline and other fuel shipments by 27 percent to 1.912 million barrels per day in January, the Joint Organizations Data Initiative in Riyadh said. The figure demonstrates Saudi’s aggressive export agenda, which outpaces fuel export rates from October 2016—the month which served as the reference month for determining crude output quotas.

The KSA has spent the last few years expanding domestic refining capacity to keep revenues strong during market downturns. Total Saudi exports of crude and refined fuels stood at 9.082 million barrels per day in January, which is the most since December 2016.

The country will keep its crude exports below 7 million bpd in April as it stays committed to drawing down excess global inventories and boost oil prices, according to an announcement by the Saudi energy ministry last week.

“Despite nominations coming in at 100,000 barrels a day, higher than the previous month, allocations were maintained on par with their March levels,” the ministry said.

For March, Saudi Arabia had pledged to cut additional 100,000 bpd of its oil production and keep its exports below 7 million bpd in a bid to help clear the global oversupply and counteract the oil market volatility in February. The Saudi energy ministry said back in February that oil exports would continue to be below 7 million bpd in March, despite the 400,000-bpd SAMREF refinery shutting down for planned maintenance.

The Saudi energy ministry told Reuters that Saudi Arabia and the other countries part of the production cut deal renewed through 2018 “remain committed to pursuing the common objective of restoring inventories back to their normal levels.”

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq To Expand Oil Production Capacity Via Manmade Island

Next Post

Iraq To Expand Oil Production Capacity Via Manmade Island

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

This Revolutionary Technology Could Deliver $22 Oil… In A $70 World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com